How VR Neuroscience Can Help Tech Teams Break Critical Barriers





Join Top Executives July 11-12 in San Francisco to hear how they are integrating and optimizing their AI investments for success.learn more

Few new product categories are garnering as much attention, enthusiasm, and speculation as virtual reality (VR). This technology, which is frequently associated with the large goggle rigs featured in failed internet videos and speculation about the future metaverse, is emerging and already incredibly powerful.

Moreover, it could be a tool that helps technology companies respond and adapt to today’s uniquely disruptive moment for a sector accustomed to prolific and seemingly unbridled growth and innovation. there is.

Whether it’s meeting new regulatory standards, adopting enhanced cybersecurity protocols, or integrating new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), it’s clear that the status quo has been turned upside down.

At the same time, the tech sector is reeling from a wave of resignations that widened an already fissure-like gap between supply and demand for tech workers. Even in companies with ample employees, 76% of IT decision makers address critical skills gaps in their teams.

event

GamesBeat Summit 2023

Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the gaming industry’s brightest minds sharing updates on the latest developments.

register here

To support increasingly distributed teams, enhance employee skills and competencies, and implement new standards and technologies, technology companies are investing heavily in employee training, and digital tools are at the forefront of these efforts. centered. Unfortunately, these efforts often lack the live experience and exposure that produce effective and credible real-world results.

VR can fill this gap by acting on the brain in a similar way to living experiences, accelerating results accordingly. The neuroscience of VR provides compelling reasons to look to this technology to support your team while helping you identify the best ways to leverage VR to accelerate important outcomes. increase.

Neuroscience in VR

VR is a marvelous technology that relies on strategically placed lenses to distort images and make them appear three-dimensional. Although the technology is nearly half a century old, its capabilities are more realized, perceived, and accessible in today’s cutting-edge environment.

This technology exposes users to realistic experiences that engage the brain in tangible ways. First and foremost, VR blends bodily control and functionality with compelling ecological reality. Our brains are constantly making predictions about our actions, concepts, and emotions. VR follows the same principle, using advanced computing power to predict the sensory consequences of certain movements.

The impact on our brains is severe. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, VR can be viewed as a highly imaginary system. It is an advanced form of imagery that is as effective as reality in inducing experiences and emotions.

This singularity, known as immersion, is compelling and compelling. As NEO Academy helpfully explains, putting on a VR headset effectively transported us into the digital world. Our brains receive visual, auditory, and other sensory inputs that trick us into thinking we are somewhere else.

This unique experience is often associated with still-futuristic metaverse and video game use cases, but the business impact is enormous. Specifically, VR helps technical teams adapt to changing environments and new challenges.

How VR breaks down barriers

Learning new skills, navigating unfamiliar environments, and tackling daunting challenges can be a daunting task. For tech companies looking to empower their employees to meet tough demands, VR neuroscience can leverage this increasingly capable technology to help teams break down critical barriers. provide an attractive opportunity to

Here are some ways tech companies are leveraging VR to drive positive outcomes.

Provide hands-on training to your sales team

VR continues to accumulate evidence to support the treatment of phobias due to its ability to provide powerful sensory illusions within highly controlled environments, according to an analysis published by Nature.

Given this capability, sales teams can leverage VR to help people overcome their fear of public speaking, failure, or other experiential aspects to enhance or improve their efforts before engaging in customer-facing duties. It’s not hard to imagine making it possible.

In particular, using VR to teach soft skills can help teams work with more empathy and more effective communication skills. This flexible, software-based training solution can be adapted to meet a variety of enterprise use cases, allowing you to level up your training initiatives when it matters.

Enable better connectivity over physical distance

According to a May 2022 Morning Consult survey, nearly half of technology workers are working fully remotely, and at least 85% are adopting a hybrid model. This new way of working has many benefits, allowing people to avoid commuting in crowded cities and regain a better work-life balance. It also increases the level of disconnect between teams.

VR helps create these connections. Whether leaders are leveraging technology to conduct virtual team-building activities or interacting face-to-face in remote locations, VR is a conduit to foster better connections between increasingly dispersed teams. It may become.

Teach new skills and content

Real-world environments such as classrooms, onboarding meetings, seminars, and online training have physical limitations that limit the possibilities of learning. In contrast, VR is boundless, giving people access to learning experiences, hands-on scenarios, and other growth-oriented initiatives that were never possible before.

This is not just a hypothetical future. His 2022 study by the University of North Carolina found that medical students learning in a VR environment outperformed other students in information retention, performance in her tasks, and test scores.

Additionally, a 2018 study using VR to teach Air Force pilots adaptive flight training found participants performed 230% better on the task compared to traditionally trained pilots.

If tech companies are looking to upskill existing employees or train new hires, VR can help enhance those efforts. A company’s people are its most valuable resource, so developing the skills needed to succeed can be a differentiator for success in the months and years to come.

Use VR to enhance real-world results

An extensive analysis of 25 different published articles on the impact of VR on health outcomes found that VR compared to existing treatments for anxiety disorders, eating disorders, weight disorders, and real-world generalized pain management. and excellent.

In other words, VR can be used to enhance tangible results.

For tech companies, this means VR can play a practical role in its evolution and progress. VR neuroscience proves that VR can be a valuable tool to assist technology. Businesses break down critical barriers.

Marshall Mosher is the founder and CEO of Vestigo.

data decision maker

Welcome to the VentureBeat Community!

DataDecisionMakers is a place for data professionals, including technologists, to share data-related insights and innovations.

Join DataDecisionMakers for cutting-edge ideas, updates, best practices, and the future of data and data technology.

You might consider contributing your own article!

Read more about DataDecisionMakers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/virtual/how-the-neuroscience-of-vr-can-help-tech-teams-break-critical-barriers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related