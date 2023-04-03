Chinese scientists eye breakthrough in seed technology, warn against over-reliance on imports





A photo taken on April 2, 2023 shows the exhibition at the 2023 China Seed Congress and Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley Forum in Sanya, Hainan province, southern China.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

China’s top agricultural scientist has warned of risks to China’s food security from a number of factors, including growing domestic demand and over-reliance on imports amid global uncertainty. , is committed to making breakthroughs in the research and discovery of better crop seeds that can increase production and quality.

At the China Seed Congress (CSC) and the Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley Forum in Sanya, southern China’s Hainan province, officials, top experts and industry insiders said China is ahead of the United States and other leaders in terms of research and development. Although still lagging behind the country, he said: (R&D) For crop seeds, the country has also made progress in building its R&D infrastructure and capacity in recent years.

“Our country’s agricultural science and technology innovation as a whole has become one of the world’s leading group of countries. We pay great attention to the scientific and technological innovation of the seed industry, which is entering the fast lane. said the Deputy Minister of Science and Technology at the CSC.

Still, Wu said, citing “uncertainties in global agricultural production and trade structures, growing domestic demand, limited water and land resources, and technological change,” the enormous pressures related to the country’s food security He immediately pointed out the risks.

A number of factors, including geopolitical tensions and natural disasters, have exacerbated the risk of over-reliance on imported food, prompting measures to boost domestic production to achieve self-sufficiency, thus reducing food security. Securing is a top priority for China.

When it comes to grain supply, China’s self-sufficiency rate is 83%, well below the 95% standard required to ensure domestic food security, said a prominent agricultural scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). said Li Jiayang, CSC.

“China is a very populous country, and it is more difficult and dangerous to rely on international markets for food supply,” said Chen Mengshan, head of the National Food and Nutrition Consultants Commission, against the tide of anti-globalization. The rise of trade protectionism and geopolitical disputes. “Uncertainty in global food trade has increased significantly.”

Faced with such risks, leading scientists called for intensive research and development of crop seeds, often called microchips in the agricultural sector, to boost domestic production and increase self-reliance. Revitalizing the seed industry, especially the research and development of high-yielding, high-quality seeds, has been the focus of China’s intensified efforts to increase its food self-sufficiency rate.

In recent years, China has introduced policies to promote crop seed research and development, and key policy documents have repeatedly emphasized the development of the seed industry. This year, both the first Central Document and the Government Work Report emphasized the need to revitalize the seed industry and strive to deliver major technological breakthroughs in agriculture.

China’s commitment to seed research and development is fully reflected in the rapid development of the Yazhou Wan Seed Research Institute in Sanya. Here, teams from the nation’s top research institutes and companies come together to study a long list of crop seeds. As of the end of 2022, the lab has 22 research teams led by top CAS scientists and has attracted over 120 postdoctoral researchers and his over 900 graduate students.

The lab’s mission is to focus on “fulfilling current pressing needs and seizing future high ground” in terms of seed research and development, said the lab’s leader, Li. He added that it aims to make big breakthroughs in creative and disruptive agriculture. Construction of a new technical system for seedlings with biological theory and independent intellectual property rights.

The lab is located in Sanya’s Nanfan Silicon Valley, a major hub for China’s seed research and development, contributing to over 70% of China’s new agricultural seeds. Thanks to its rapid expansion, the base and its seed R&D ecosystem have attracted many companies from across the country to conduct their own research.

At the forum held in Sanya, many companies highlighted their progress in finding quality seeds and catching up with global industry leaders.

“Investing in R&D is very costly, but without R&D, companies are doomed to failure,” said Liu Hui, a seed division executive at Chinese agricultural conglomerate North Rhubarb Group. He told Global Times.

Liu said the company has fully formed an R&D platform comparable to Monsanto, but faces challenges such as lack of sufficient data and talent. “We need a process of accumulation,” he said.

