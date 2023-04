Ask John LaFolo Anything: SVB Fallout, VC Groupthink, Government Dependence, and More

Canadian tech maverick investor answers your questions.

As is our monthly tradition, this week we have another AMA edition of the BetaKit podcast. A special guest will be available to answer all your questions about Canadian technology (and technology from a Canadian perspective).

” [Canadian] A venture ecosystem will never reach the right level of maturity if it constantly relies on taxpayers to provide capital. – John Ruffolo, Maverix Private Equity

This month we have one John LaFolo, Founder and Managing Partner of Mavericks Private Equity. Were you excited to see him join the podcast and submit questions that seemed lab-made for Canadian tech maverick investors?

In the podcast, Ruffolo talks about a variety of topics and tries to capitalize on them, starting with the causes of SVB’s implosion (including personal anecdotes from his ringside seat) and the potential impact of Canadian technology. We offer a stern warning to the Big 5 banks. Reduced competition in the venture debt market.

It leads to broader conversations about VC groupthink, the challenges for investors at every stage of market timing, and the tech sectors that are currently most attractive to invest in. So it was inevitable that the conversation would turn to concerns about government dependence on ventures and regulatory capture in many areas. It’s a series of topics I’ve devoted more than a little bit of airtime to on my podcast this year, but Ruffolo has a unique perspective to share, given his role as Vice-Chair of the Canadian Innovators Council. He didn’t hesitate.

“The problem is that people in government, whether at the political or bureaucratic level, are not well equipped and trained to understand that fight,” Ruffolo said on the podcast. We have to retrain them.”

John LaFolo let me ask him anything. want to hear his answer? Let’s dig in.

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Katie Lauer. Feature image courtesy of Mavericks Private Equity.

