Remarks by Vice President Harris in a meeting with private sector and philanthropic leaders on digital inclusion in Africa

Vice President: Hello everyone. Again, these extraordinary world leaders, gathered around this table for a very important discussion, combining our resources intellectually, spiritually, and in terms of our respective work. Thanks for doing that. I’m really looking forward to our next two hours together and all the work we’re going to do.

In its inaugural speech on the trip to Ghana as it kicked off this week-long trip on the African continent, the United States said it was committed to strengthening partnerships with governments and the private sector across the continent. , civil society, and everyone at this table.

During this visit, I have been working with our partners in Africa, as well as in the United States and around the world, to invest heavily in this continent.

Yesterday, here in Lusaka, I announced more than $7 billion in private sector commitments to support climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation.

Earlier this week in Ghana, I announced a $1 billion public and private sector investment to help empower women in Africa. This includes the women of the new Digital Economy Fund, which focuses on her four main areas: access, affordability and digital.Literacy and gender inequality [equality].

We met with technology entrepreneurs from Dar es Salaam, female business owners and young creators from Ghana to understand how we can more effectively support their ideas and innovations.

And this morning in Zambia, I met a farmer who is using climate-smart agriculture (some people call it agritech) in amazing ways.

In meetings with the Presidents of Ghana and Tanzania, and here with the President of Zambia, we have launched new initiatives to strengthen our business ties. We also work to support democracy and good governance on the African continent. This will always give you the type of stability, predictability your business needs and needs to invest in.

In each of these initiatives, it is clear that there is a strong desire from the continent’s leaders and young entrepreneurs to increase investment in the continent.

This visit made me more convinced than ever that people around the world need to recognize and understand the importance of investing in African ingenuity and creativity. Know and lead the table. In doing so, I am confident that we will be able to unlock the incredible economic growth and opportunities we have seen so far, benefiting the entire world.

To achieve these goals, I believe in the power of public-private partnerships. In fact, this approach we have adopted and the opportunity of this conference could perhaps more accurately be called a public-private partnership in private sector investment, facilitating and coordinating with the public sector and its synergies with the human Capabilities, what we can do to maximize the innovation happening here and in other examples around the world.

And especially public-private and public-private partnerships combine the expertise and experience of the private sector with the reach and capabilities of the public sector. I think and believe that working together, we can bring far greater growth and opportunity in the future than the private and public sectors can do alone.

Throughout my career as Attorney General of California, U.S. Senator and now Vice President of the United States, I have worked with the private sector to identify work we can do for our common good and mutual goals. .

For example, over the past two years, I have convened CEOs in Tokyo and Singapore to discuss US manufacturing cooperation and strengthening global supply chains.

I launched an innovative public-private partnership to help address the root causes of illegal immigration to the United States from northern Central America. This initiative has generated more than $4.2 billion in private sector commitments in the countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, with many partners at this table. It created jobs. To date, over 4 million people have connected to the internet and over 1 million have joined the formal financial system.

So I know this approach works. I know this approach works.

On my last day on the continent, for now, I convened a group of business and philanthropic leaders in Lusaka to discuss how we can continue to invest and pursue long-term economic growth together. .

Many of you at this table and the people you work with have a history of working on this continent. And we strongly believe that we will benefit from the lessons we learn from hearing from you.

There are many areas of focus in this public-private partnership, but there are some that I believe will be the most effective and the main focus of this trip. One of them is the issue of digital inclusion.

So, from a 21st century economic perspective, digital services are essential to the 21st century economy. Digital technology promotes opportunities for society as a whole and, frankly, gives people who have equal opportunity and availability access to information, education and networks to improve and empower themselves, their families and their communities. I believe it makes a great equalizer in terms of giving in the way it gives. , and all social benefits.

And of course, when we talk about digital access, we’re talking about everything from financial inclusion to economic opportunity. All of this clearly drives growth and innovation. Africa’s digital economy is large and growing.

For example, within the next two years, it is predicted that 1 in 6 of the world’s internet users will be on this continent. one sixth.

Over the past decade, Africa has continued to grow its digital infrastructure. Examples include Kenya’s innovative mobile payment system, Nigeria’s fintech, and Ghana’s drone delivery of health products replicated in the United States.

It goes without saying that the African continent has some of the world’s leading places for digital solutions. But elsewhere on the continent there are delays, and many find themselves behind. And we need to be clear about the challenges presented to us and commit to action to fill those gaps.

To address this, at the US-Africa Summit last December, President Joe Biden launched the Africa Digital Transformation Initiative. Since this is a government initiative, it has an acronym, DTA. (Laughter) So it’s often called DTA. But the President is as excited about this initiative as I am. And it is part of a broader initiative and approach called the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII).

Through these initiatives, President Biden will work with Congress to invest $350 million and facilitate nearly $500 million in development funding to enable people across the continent to participate in the digital and global economy. promised to

As a next step, today I call on the private sector and philanthropic organizations to support these initiatives and work with us to achieve the goals of the DTA and PGII. More specifically, we call on the private sector to explore opportunities for direct investment and social impact initiatives, particularly in areas such as increasing women’s access to mobile banking, finance and insurance. We digitize small businesses to help them become part of the formal economy. Provide tools, skills and training to promote digital literacy. Increased app usage and development.

As a final point, imagine your own smartphone and the apps it contains. What do those apps offer you in terms of access to the myriad of information and systems that help you navigate your day-to-day life?

Earlier today, I said I was visiting a small farm. The person in charge of the operation showed me an app on my mobile phone. [sic], when he — phone — takes a picture of the lettuce leaves he grows, for example, the app diagnoses the condition of the leaves via AI. low water?

So this last point is about what people do when they are connected to the internet, when they are digitally connected, in terms of opening up sources and opportunities and access that would be unimaginable without the internet. is very important in

So this is the work we do together. And in each of these areas, I believe it is particularly important to focus on the participation of women and young people. , to work with each other and with our Administration to identify synergies so that we can support each other’s work.

And I’d like to spend some time thinking about the enormous potential that exists for growth and the use of technology. Women entrepreneurs can sell their products through online retailers. Young people can take classes online. Elderly people have access to telemedicine, which improves their quality of life.

I believe that advancing digital inclusion can drive development in all the sectors mentioned above and many others.

In conclusion, we believe we are at an inflection point in the world. The world is clearly in crisis, which we can articulate and witness, but especially on this continent where technology and the median age at her 19 make it difficult to believe among young people. There is an incredible amount of innovation going on.

Therefore, the investments we make today have the potential to turn the challenges we face into incredible opportunities to impact generations and the world. That is the moment we are in and that is the capacity we must participate in.

So, thanks to all of you. Clearly, I am very optimistic about the future of this continent and, by extension, its impact on the rest of the world.

Thank you for your leadership and participation in this important discussion today. thank you very much. I would like to thank all the members of the press. (Applause.) Thank you.

