A boon to Tesla’s future growth





April 2, 2023

Kevin Armstrong

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly planning to visit China as early as April to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang, according to sources familiar with the matter. It marks Musk’s first visit to the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and since President Xi Jinping secured his third term in office.

Tesla and China’s State Council Intelligence Agency have yet to comment on the matter, but the potential gains from Musk’s visit to Tesla are significant.

Strengthening Government Relations for Incentives

China is Tesla’s second-largest market after the United States, and the Shanghai Gigafactory is the company’s largest production hub. China has become an increasingly profitable market for Tesla as the Chinese government continues to promote the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and tackle air pollution. Musk’s visit could strengthen Tesla’s position in his EV market in China by fostering closer ties with the government and exploring opportunities for further cooperation.

First, a meeting between Musk and Premier Li Qiang could pave the way for preferential treatment and greater support for Tesla in China. This could lead to additional incentives for the company, such as tax breaks, subsidies or a streamlined regulatory approval process, which could in turn encourage further investment and expansion in the Chinese market. .

Strengthening supply chain management and supplier relationships

Second, the visit could provide an opportunity for Tesla to strengthen supply chain management and improve relationships with local suppliers. As global chip shortages continue to impact the auto industry, strengthening relationships with Chinese suppliers will help Tesla ensure a more stable supply of essential components, mitigate production delays, and reduce production delays. You can ensure the timely delivery of vehicles to your customers.

Collaboration with Chinese tech giants for innovation

Third, Musk’s visit could lead to increased collaboration between Tesla and Chinese tech giants such as Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba, which are actively investing in the EV space. Joining forces with these companies could drive innovation, especially in the areas of autonomous driving, battery technology and charging infrastructure, ultimately increasing Tesla’s competitive advantage in the market.

Finally, establishing a stronger presence in China could allow Tesla to tap into the talent pool of engineers and researchers in the EV industry. Access to this skilled workforce could accelerate research and development initiatives and further cement Tesla’s position as a leader in electric vehicle technology.

In conclusion, Elon Musk’s anticipated visit to China could have many benefits for Tesla. By fostering close ties with the Chinese government, local suppliers and tech giants, the company will be able to strengthen its market position and accelerate its growth. As the world’s largest EV market, the importance of China to Tesla’s future success cannot be overstated, and Musk’s forthcoming visit marks a significant milestone for the electric car maker.

April 1, 2023

Kevin Armstrong

Tesla gave us an inside look at its engineering crash safety lab in the latest YouTube video (below). His Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, shares an interesting insight into what makes Tesla’s vehicles so safe. He explained that Tesla has considered passive safety from the beginning of its design.

Passive safety refers to features and structures that protect occupants in the event of an accident, as opposed to active safety systems, which help prevent accidents from occurring in the first place. Passive Tesla’s two main priorities in his safety design are occupant protection and battery protection.

Progressive crash structure

Elaborating on Tesla’s crash structure strategy, Moravy says, “What we’re trying to do is absorb as much energy as possible from the colliding object before it reaches the cabin.” This is achieved by a progressive crash structure consisting of bumper beams, crash cans and a front he underbody he casting recently debuted in Austin.

Multiple load paths: vertical and lateral energy absorption

A key feature of Tesla’s safety design is multiple load paths for vehicles of various sizes and types. “There is a higher load path for compatibility with other vehicles on the road…a lower load path may be needed if you hit an object of a different size,” Moravy said. I explained. These load paths act vertically and laterally to absorb energy and push the car away from the impacted object.

Enhanced cabin safety with door rings, glass and battery structures

Door rings, glass and battery construction enhance cabin safety. One of the unique aspects of Tesla vehicles is their low battery placement. This results in a lower center of gravity. Combined with the suspension system, this greatly reduces the risk of rollovers.

Successful Crash Test: 5-Star Rating for Model Y

Moravy proudly displayed the NHTSA’s five-star crash-tested Model Y, highlighting the effectiveness of Tesla’s safety systems. He noted that “all the energy was absorbed forward here and it actually stopped in the cabin,” and the occupants were able to exit the vehicle safely after the crash. , maintaining the original space to ensure the survival of the occupants.

Tesla’s commitment to safety begins at the design stage, with a focus on passive safety and innovative engineering. Multiple load path controlled crashes and a low center of gravity all contribute to the outstanding safety ratings Tesla vehicles consistently achieve. As Moravy aptly put it, Tesla’s top priority is “protecting its residents,” and their engineering commitment is a testament to that mission.

April 1, 2023

Kevin Armstrong

Tesla’s Model 3 rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant is eligible for the $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) EV tax credit, a little longer than expected. The tax credit for rear-wheel drive vehicles was originally scheduled to end on March 31. However, updated guidelines are currently scheduled for release on April 18, 2023. The updated guidance covers battery production, assembly and mineral sourcing requirements and impacts full or partial credit eligibility for some electric vehicles (EVs).

The rules released on January 1st have been updated. Under the new guidance, at least 50% of an EV’s battery components must be manufactured and assembled in the United States or in a country with a free trade agreement in which the vehicle is eligible for IRA tax credits. Additionally, at least 40% of the minerals used in EV batteries must come from the United States or countries with free trade agreements with the United States. This proportion will increase by 10% each year and will reach 50% by 2024.

Impact on Tesla Model 3 RWD tax credit eligibility

Tesla’s Model 3 RWD battery packs produced and assembled in China use CATL’s LFP cells, which do not meet the new battery procurement guidance. Therefore, the Model 3 RWD is not tax deductible. The current Tesla Model 3 RWD is priced at $42,990 without tax credits. However, Tesla’s Model 3 Performance variant has a domestically manufactured and assembled battery pack and is eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the Treasury Department’s battery guidance would make fewer EVs eligible for the credit. The Biden administration wants automakers to adapt their supply chains to comply with the rules for critical minerals and battery parts, and that tax credit changes will lead to increased EV sales.

Definition of Compliance: Extraction, Treatment and Recycling

To demonstrate compliance with the U.S. Battery Procurement Guidance, the Treasury Department has defined activities and processes related to the extraction, treatment, and recycling of battery materials. The rule is part of a $430 billion climate bill aimed at reducing US dependence on China for EV batteries and solar panels.

In February, the Treasury Department revised its vehicle classification definition, allowing electric vehicles from Tesla, Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen to qualify for tax credits of up to $7,500. However, some vehicles may experience reduced credits when the new battery guidance is enabled.

