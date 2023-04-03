The 2024 Ford Mustang gets a drift brake that invites tail-out action.





Ford has announced that the 2024 Mustang will get optional drift brakes. It’s basically a hydraulic handbrake for the rear wheels. To get it, Mustang buyers must choose the Performance Pack, which features the included Performance Electronic Parking Brake. Gittin, Jr. contributed to the development of this feature. I don’t know yet how much the extra charge will be.

As the seventh-generation Ford Mustang neared production, the trickle of information from Ford resumed. The Dearborn-based brand has, of course, unveiled a braking feature to help young drifters hone their skills on the closed course. Ford calls it a drift brake, but it’s basically a hydraulic hand he brake for the rear wheels. (I know there is a joke about Mustangs losing control in a drift. Hold on.)

Drift braking is available on Mustangs equipped with the Performance Pack, which includes the Performance Electronic Parking Brake (PEPB). The PEPB looks like a normal hand lever for the parking brake, but it’s actually an electronic switch. There is no cable attached to the rear brakes as found in most late model cars. Instead, the normal action activates the electronic parking brake. But activating the drift brake does a different job.

Activating the drift brake overrides the stability control controller (the device that controls all brakes and locks the rear brakes with hydraulic line pressure when ABS or stability control is engaged). Professional drift cars have similar systems, but their system is a mechanical lever.

Why not use the handbrake like we’ve been doing on Fox bodies since the 1980s? You can do that, but the old cable-actuated parking brakes either used a shoe inside the disc brake cap or were completely Either use a separate small caliper for the , or use a mechanical system on top of the hydraulic rear sliding caliper. None of them are meant to be pulled multiple times at high speed.

Ford has released this video of professional drifters Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa discussing the details of drift brake tuning. At some point, you hear the words “100 bars.” It’s a direct reference to hydraulic line pressure, but it’s not the first time Ford has used computer magic to emulate a hydraulic handbrake, so it’s far from the maximum available for drift braking. I’m guessing. Ford Performance used to sell a Drift Stick for the Focus RS (RIP). That similar function used another lever bolted to the cabin. The Drift Stick, no longer available from Ford, supplied the Focus’ rear brake his caliper with about 180 bars.

Kudos to Ford for developing fun features for an enthusiastic market. I assure you that some people get it very wrong the first time, so if you get your hands on a 2024 Mustang practice it when no one is around before showing it off in front of a crowd. There is

KC Colwell, executive editor of Car and Driver, covers new cars and technology with what he considers a keen eye for automotive nonsense and a humble boast of good automotive taste. On his first day at C/D in 2004, he was handed the keys to a Porsche 911 by someone who didn’t even know if he had a driver’s license. He is also one of the drivers who set a fast lap in C/D’s annual Lightning Lap Track test.

