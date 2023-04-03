Download Free Google Docs Resume Templates (8 Styles)





Save time writing your resume with Google Docs resume templates. Also make sure all the sections are correct and the resume is compatible with his ATS software used by many employers.

Learn how to create your own resume template from scratch, use the built-in Google Docs option, or download a free template.

Resume type

There are three commonly used resume formats. these are:

chronological resume

This resume lists your work history in reverse chronological order. Start with your most recent or current job and work backwards.

This type of resume highlights your employment history and makes it easy for employers to see your job title and work history dates. One of the downsides of this resume is that the sole focus may be on the employment gap. Also, skills can be confusing if they are not listed in recent job listings.

A chronological resume highlights your career past development and career growth. A chronological resume should only be used if there are some gaps in your work history. This can pose a problem if you change jobs regularly or if you are entering the job market for the first time.

Curriculum vitae

This resume primarily focuses on strengths and skills that are important to employers. It does not add specific places, dates or names. Work history is also not highlighted in this resume.

This allows us to focus on specific transferable strengths and skills that are not evident in the timeline. However, it also has some drawbacks, as you cannot see a detailed history of your work. The content may seem shallow, but this is frowned upon by the majority of employers.

This resume can be used to highlight transferable abilities you have used in school, paid work, or volunteer work. Refrain from using this resume if your duties and tasks are limited in your most recent position and you want to emphasize your progress and professional development. People who recently graduated, people who have little work experience, people who change jobs or work as freelancers, people who don’t want to worry about their age.

combination resume

A combination resume combines the strengths and flexibility of the above resumes.

This resume is best suited if you have a solid work history with promotion potential. It explains how your past experience and talents relate to the position you are seeking and focuses on your transferable competencies. Emphasize ability, not. If you change jobs, the name of your previous employer may not be known to your future employer.

How to create a great Google Docs resume template

A resume is the most important document you submit when applying for a job. A strong resume can help you stand out. Here are some tips for writing the best resume.

Direct and Short: Your resume should be short and not exceed one page. However, if there is a good reason, it can be even longer. For the sake of brevity, we will only add information for the last 10-15 years. A long resume can draw employers’ attention away from your qualifications. Create an original template: Originality is paramount. Format it in a way that draws attention to the credential, not to your credential. Writing in a logical order is essential. Highlight relevant skills: Using one resume for multiple jobs is not a good idea. You have to target the specific job you are trying to get. Social Media Profile: When used properly, a social media presence can be a powerful recruiting tool that supports his professional career, especially his LinkedIn. Show results in numbers: When discussing your previous professional experience, it’s always a good idea to give concrete, numerical examples of your achievements. Optimize your text: Including your post’s keywords in your resume can be very helpful. You can add job descriptions to our word cloud tool to identify the most frequently used terms and ensure that your resume uses terms that apply to you. Use perfect grammar: Many employers simply ignore resumes if they have typos or incorrect grammar. To avoid this, we recommend using the premium version of Grammarly. How to create a resume in Google Docs

There are two ways to get your resume in Google Docs. Let’s look at both.

template gallery

This is the easiest way to create your resume in Google Docs. The Docs template gallery offers several pre-made templates to help you create your resume in minutes. Here’s how to create a resume from our template gallery:

Visit the Google Docs website in your browser and log into your account.Here, in the top right of the screen[テンプレート ギャラリー]Click the button. scroll down to[履歴書]find the section. Click the template you want to use here and it will load into Google Docs in a new window. For this example, we chose the Modern Writer Resumetemplate. Customize your resume by adding relevant information when the template loads. Once customization is complete,[ファイル]then click[ダウンロード]Click. There you can choose the file format. We recommend using .docx or .pdf format, which is easier for ATS software to understand.Created from scratch

Creating a template from scratch is a time consuming process. However, it’s worth it if you want to create a highly customized resume template that fits your needs perfectly. Here’s how to create a Google Docs resume template from scratch:

Visit the Google Docs website in your browser and log into your account. On the main screen, create a blank document. The first thing you should do is set up your page layout.To do this, click on the main toolbar.[ファイル]then click[ページ設定]Click. here,[ページ レイアウト]and select[用紙サイズ]Choose. Most resumes are created on letter paper size. Set the orientation to portrait and set the margins. Anything over 0.5 inch should be suitable for ATS. You can add tables to better divide your template into sections.To do this, click on the main toolbar.[挿入]then click[テーブル]Click. Here you can select a table from the grid. Now you can start building your resume. After adding the section and related information,[ファイル],[ダウンロード]You can download your resume by clicking Here, select the format in which you want to download your resume.

You can learn how to create flyers in Google Docs in 2023 from the linked article.

Free Google Docs Resume Templates

Here’s a CV template Google Docs file that you can customize and use as needed. To use these templates,[ファイル],[コピーの作成]Click

General Google Docs resume template

access template

This Google Docs resume template is very easy to use and understand as all sections are clearly separated. In the left column, you can add contact information, education, skills, and other interests related to the job you’re applying for. At the top, write your name and title.

In the right column, you can add your profile and work experience. You can add the job title and company name to the heading. Then you can add a short description of the job below. This template is suitable for people with a lot of work experience as it has a lot of space in the experience section.

A simple Google Docs resume template

access template

Keeping it simple is sometimes the best option when building your resume. This template is designed to make it easy for anyone reading your resume to quickly find the section they need. The template includes important sections to add to your resume, such as overview, experience, education, and relevant skills.

You can freely change the name and heading text color by selecting them and changing them using the text color option on the main toolbar. You can add sections by going to the table properties and setting the border width to something other than 0. Then right click on the vertical bar,[行の追加]Click Options.

Modern Google Docs Resume Templates

access template

If you want your resume to look modern, this template is for you. It contains all the sections you want to add to your resume such as skills, contact information, language, experience, education background. The template is divided into two columns for him. You can add general information in the colored sections and specialized information in other sections.

This template is suitable for submitting your resume online. Feel free to edit the section and add your own information. However, if you print this CV template, please use a properly sized color print.

Related: How to do a hanging indent in your document [Easy Guide]

Frequently Asked Questions What is the best resume format for Google Docs?

Google Docs has five built-in resume templates. However, only three templates are suitable for ATS software. These include Coral, Spearmint, Modern Writer Google Docs resume templates.

How can I download my resume from Google Docs?

Once you’ve created your Google Docs resume, click on the main bar.[ファイル],[ダウンロード]Click to download. Here you can select the file type in a popup menu. We recommend downloading the template in .docx or .pdf format.

Is Docs Resumes ATS friendly?

Most Google Docs resume templates are ATS ready. You can change fonts, formatting and margins to make your resume template ATS friendly. Use Coral, Spearmint, or Modern Writer templates if you want to use them from your template library.

summary

Hopefully, you’ll find a good Google Docs resume template for your job application. Templates are useful, but you might want to consider making small changes to your resume, such as font size and colors, so that it doesn’t stand out.

Google Docs is great for simple resumes, but if you want to create your own resume, we recommend using Canva. This is especially true if you work in a creative field.

