Google Ads – Shopify Community





We apologize for the inconvenience caused by not being approved for Google Ads. Product data disapprovals can happen for a number of reasons, but it’s usually caused by issues with your data feed. Here are some common reasons why your product data is disapproved, and steps you can take to address them.

Inaccurate or incomplete product information: Make sure your product data is accurate and complete. Make sure your information is up to date and matches the information on your website, including all required attributes such as title, description, and price.

Misleading or inappropriate content: Avoid using language that may be misleading or inappropriate, such as exaggerated claims or offensive language.

Missing or inaccurate shipping information: Make sure you provide accurate shipping information, including shipping rates and delivery times.

Prohibited content policy violations: Google Ads has strict policies regarding prohibited content, including adult content, counterfeit goods, and illegal products. Make sure your products do not violate these policies.

To address specific issues with disapproved product data in certain countries (UK), we recommend checking to see if there are any country-specific requirements or restrictions that apply to the products you’re promoting. increase. For example, some products may be restricted or prohibited in certain countries, or may require additional documentation or certification in order to be sold in certain territories.

You can also use the Google Merchant Center Diagnostic Tool to check for specific errors or warnings that may be causing your product data to be disapproved. This tool helps identify data feed issues, such as missing or incorrect attributes, and provides guidance on how to fix them.

If your product data is not approved, please contact the Google Ads support team. They can verify your account and provide guidance on how to deal with product data issues.

