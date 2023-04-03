Former Google Engineer Says Humans Will Achieve Immortality In Seven YearsThis is the reaction of netizens





Ray Kurzweil, a former Google engineer and noted futurist, has made a bold prediction that humans will achieve immortality within the next seven years with the help of nanorobots. Kurzweil, who has received numerous awards for his contributions to technology, said that current advances and expansions in genetics, robotics, and nanotechnology will soon allow nanobots to pass through our veins. I think. He argues that these microscopic robots can fend off aging and disease, repair our bodies at the cellular level, and ultimately lead to eternal life.

Kurzweil’s comments resurfaced online in a two-part YouTube series by tech vlogger Adagio. In his 2005 book The Singularity Is Near, Kurzweil predicted that technology would allow him to achieve eternal life by 2030. It only reinforces his earlier claims.

A 75-year-old computer scientist, he is a public supporter of the Futurist and Transhumanist movements and has written books on a variety of topics including health, artificial intelligence (AI), and futurism. He has a proven track record of making accurate predictions, and by 1999 the ability of consumers to design their own clothes using precise measurements and style requirements from their home computer, and by 2000 the world’s best of chess players have been beaten by a computer, with a track record of accurate predictions.

Kurzweil also believes that by 2045, we will merge with human-made artificial intelligence, doubling our effective intelligence by a billion. This phenomenon is called “Singularity”. He believes AI can achieve human-level intelligence by passing a valid Turing test by 2029.

While many would like to believe the former Google employee, there is a healthy dose of skepticism among people around the world. Here’s how some people reacted to the prediction.

It was 2023. There are still many diseases for which there is no cure. They can hardly prevent hair loss. But should I believe they will make us immortal?

Shock (@shock) March 29, 2023

There is no way to make someone immortal. You have to be able to survive anything. Considered truly immortal, like a fall from the highest mountain. It’s not just about living another 100 years.but that would be nice

Fresh Carter (@RealLaFresh) March 30, 2023

Immortality in this sense doesn’t mean that your bodies live forever..but they do store your personality somewhere.

AGB (@D_Gen_R8_) March 29, 2023

Who in their right mind would want to stay here forever????

Personally, I can’t wait to shuffle this dimension of existence for my next adventure.

Hannah Carter (@HannahC68959767) March 29, 2023

