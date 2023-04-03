How can humans achieve immortality in the future? Former Google engineer predicts this





Humanity will be able to achieve immortality with the help of nanorobots by 2023, says former Google engineer and noted futurist Ray Kurzweil, who won the National Medal of Technology in 1999 and last year. I predicted who would be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

A 75-year-old computer scientist recently made this shocking prediction. His statement appeared on the Internet in his YouTube series by tech vlogger Adagio, which has amassed thousands of views.

The video claims Kurzweil spoke about immortality in his 2005 book The Singularity Is Near, in which he said technology would allow humans to achieve eternal life by 2030. says.

According to a former Google engineer, robotics and nanotechnology will soon allow nanorobots to run through human veins.

Kurzweil previously said 2029 is when AI will take effect. [Alan] The Turing test allows us to achieve human-level intelligence,” said a report published by the New York Post.

Kurzweil set the singularity to 2045. This is when he increases effective intelligence a billion times by merging it with the artificial intelligence we create.

Since being circulated on Twitter, the prediction has received a number of reactions on microblogging sites.

It was 2023. There are still many diseases for which there is no cure. They can hardly prevent hair loss. But do you believe they make us immortal? said the user.

Another user commented that there is no way to make someone immortal, you have to be able to survive anything. It’s not just about living another 100 years. But that would be nice. ”

A former Google engineer who predicted the future with 86% accuracy says humans will achieve immortality within 8 years (because he knows what’s planned),” said another user. tweeted.

