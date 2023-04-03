ChatGPTs iPhone Moment poses a new threat to Google





Just as we’ve grown accustomed to the idea that ChatGPT creates emails and conducts research, OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT with features that make it even more threatening to big tech companies like Google. ChatGPT’s new plugin, released last week, is a huge leap in technology with relatively little fanfare.

In a nutshell, it moves from just generating text to action on the web, turning it into the kind of powerful virtual assistant that Alphabet, Google, and Apple have been trying to build for years.

The ChatGPT plugin essentially allows companies to plug the tool into their own system to search their own datasets and perform tasks like making restaurant reservations or creating and running code. This has serious potential risks, but in the corporate game of technological one-up manship, OpenAI has created a formidable new front against incumbents.

This is because, according to the demo of the new system, users need to visit ChatGPT’s own website for the plugin to work. For example, American users of ChatGPT will soon be able to navigate to the main page of the tool and select her Klarna Bank AB plugin, a payment facilitator for thousands of brands including Nike Inc. and Gucci. Once you’ve selected Klarna, you can let ChatGPT create a product recommendation for your sister’s gift. Thanks to the powerful language model behind ChatGPT, known as GPT-4, you can provide details that you would share with a human retail employee, such as your sister loves movies, kayaking, and is in her 30s.ChatGPT Recommendations can then be made.

Klarnas Chief Marketing Officer David Sandstrom told me that ChatGPT has a large, dedicated database of products that it can build on. Instead of you and me searching for products in our product database, we talk to his shopping assistant.

Technically, OpenAI has been making language models available to third parties since 2020, so companies may have already done this. An AI startup that has a technical partnership with OpenAI for knowledge search plugins. (Disclosure: Bloomberg has released its own financial model that will likely compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4.)

The search plugin, which Klarna also uses, quickly became popular among software developers, according to Liberty. One reason for the rush, he says, is that as more and more people use ChatGTP and encounter errors on specific issues, organizations are plugging the tool into their own data so the tool doesn’t make illusions about their work. This is because it can prevent you from embracing

For example, if a researcher wants to quickly create a table of important landmarks for climate mitigation, asking ChatGTP to use the UN plugin, according to one demo, the official miles are more reliable than if they asked. You will get an overview of the stone. See ChatGPT (without plugins) for the same information today. Similarly, automakers could plug ChatGPT into user manuals to help drivers get instant answers to questions about their vehicles, Liberty suggests.

Just as Morgan Stanley uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 to answer questions posed by its 200 rich advisors while dealing with clients, businesses can use the same technology for internal purposes . Morgan Stanley said its new system will allow it to consolidate ownership details for client asset classes in seconds instead of 30 minutes.

Of course, the bigger role is for consumers to use ChatGPT to search, book flights, and make purchases. This is a feature that Google has offered for years through the Assistant and search pages. But as more companies join ChatGPT, the tool will become more popular, effectively turning it into a web exchange and getting more attention from Google’s own service.

Bard, Google’s own ChatGPT competitor, has the advantage of a popular ecosystem of products used by hundreds of millions of people that can be plugged in, from Gmail to Google Docs. For example, imagine waking up in the morning to receive a pre-written e-mail from Bard addressed to a friend. I forgot that friend’s birthday, but it sounds eerily personal because the system has been trained on previous interactions. This isn’t announced by Google, but it’s the type of compelling service that finally comes with his Bard.

OpenAI does not have a similarly popular product that can incorporate ChatGPT, but it is a neutral third party that millions of companies can easily exploit. And it shows itself to be much more agile than Google.

Some describe the ChatGPTs plugin as the Tool iPhone moment, the milestone when Apple first allowed third-party app developers to build for the iPhone, sparking the device’s explosive popularity. Ultimately, we came to believe that every business needs an app. If OpenAI can handle the demand, we may see similar landmarks for ChatGPT.

