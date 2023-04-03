Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones





When we think about smartphone brands and their phone looks, we can generally identify not only what makes them stand out, but also why they seem to belong to the same phone maker and/or the same lineup.

For example, the iPhone has a notch, a square camera housing, and an Apple logo. This is exactly what all iPhones released in 2022 will look like. Except, of course, the iPhone SE (for obvious reasons). .

Another example is Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy A series phones (these are the most popular ones). Especially from this year, it has a very distinct front and back look, making it clear that it is a Samsung Galaxy phone. Hole-punch selfie camera in the center and individual camera holes in the back.

But not google…

A look at the 2021 Pixel lineup reveals a distinct design difference between the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and the mid-range Pixel 5a, which launched two months ago. Well, you’ll say: Hold on, the Pixel 6a belongs to his Pixel 6 family. This is (at least technically) correct. But that’s not the case for users looking for a new smartphone in October and trying to decide which one to buy on the spot. At this point, it became clear that Google had (for some reason) decided to release a mid-range phone (from the same lineup) in 8-10 months, filling the previous model on the spot.

And if it didn’t look a little weird until now, wait until we see Google’s 2023 Pixel lineup.

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold: Google’s new Pixel lineup brings four different designs from four different phones, showing a lack of consistency. Google will host its next annual developer conference in Mountain called Google I/O. On May 10th in View, California (exactly one month from now!), the company announced its long-awaited Pixel 7a, the new Pixel 8 series, and (finally!) the Pixel Fold.

Google’s big news for 2023 is the launch of the first foldable Pixel. Despite rumors that the Pixel Fold could cost as much as the Galaxy Z Fold ($1,800), it’s very likely that Google will try to cut Samsung’s price. Judging by the price difference between the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7 series, we found the Pixel Fold to be 20-30% cheaper than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.

But “I/O” stands for Input/Output, so I’m guessing Google has some sort of opinion on the output of upcoming hardware (this has already been confirmed in a number of leaks). Google, your new lineup is a bit of a mess.The new Pixel 7a is expected to bring a similar design to the vanilla Pixel 7.This looks consistent.8 is the Pixel 7 is to bring an updated design (with a similar camera cutout) reminiscent of the , but also similar to the Pixel 8 Pro (from the front), which looks more like the vanilla Pixel compared to the Expected to bring a big visual change, the new Pixel Fold (according to renders) is (kind of) inspired by the Pixel 7 Pro, thanks to an 8-flat display (a first for Google’s Pro model) and an interesting camera cutout. The Pixel 7a appears to belong to the Pixel 7 series, albeit more squarely. The Pixel 8 looks like a mix between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro is set to look pretty unique. The Pixel Fold also follows the Pixel 7 Pro’s back design, but with some notable changes. And all of these new phones are supposed to belong to the same 2023 Pixel lineup, at least judging by when they launch. ?

It remains to be seen how quickly (12 months) Google has mastered the beautiful design of the Pixel 6 series.

So is the design mismatch between Google’s phones the end of the world? Of course not. But that’s a sign of Google’s overall stance on making Pixel phones, which makes me wonder how seriously Sundar Pichai & Co is taking its smartphone business, which accounts for a tiny fraction of Alphabet’s huge revenue. In 2022, according to Pichai and this report, the 2022 Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro are the best-selling generation (Pixel) smartphones of all time.

(I’m) very happy with the Pixel’s performance in difficult macro environments. I think our computing portfolio is very important.That’s what allows us to invest in and drive innovation

Sundar Pichai

But does the rather messy-looking 2023 Pixel lineup say the same thing, or is Google having fun here? No (for now, the answer is yes).

For example, Apple, which makes most of its profits from selling iPhones, takes a much more pragmatic approach to the science of phone manufacturing. The features we see in the new iPhone didn’t get there by accident, and whatever Tim Cook & Co does with the iPhone’s aesthetic design, the carefully calculated choices seem to have paid off (the iPhone is a bestseller and his 8th). occupies a /10 spot). 2022 Ranking Phones).

But who says what is right and what is wrong here?

For now, Google’s focus is on what matters, but what does the future hold for the Pixel lineup? Is Google becoming the Apple of Android?

I also don’t understand how quickly (again, 12 months) Google changed from the Pixel 5 to uniform display borders. was the only Android smartphone ever.

Phone makers looking to shake up the market by focusing on delivering incredible value instead of carefully calculated flagship series where cheaper phones exist to upsell more expensive models. Seeing is not going to lie about such freshness. Why not try different designs? of course! Keeping your phone looking fresh without completely changing its look? As I said before, Google is in a very unique position with little to lose in a highly competitive business game. You can play with fun rules. That said, there is a lot to be gained in a business of this size, and it will be very interesting to see the future of pixels.

Will Google finally realize it’s time to stop experimenting and become like Apple? What if Pixel sales explode? Or will the company keep switching things up? Perhaps it’s a more fruitful business decision than some expected?

As a Pixel user (I also use an iPhone), Pixel smartphones are the most valuable smartphones on the market right now, so as someone who likes to recommend them to friends and family, Google will wipe out its launch strategy. You should be sure of one thing. And start releasing all (at least non-foldable) Pixel phones at the same time, or six-month intervals for mid-range models. Yes, like Apple.

We’ve talked about this before, but we hoped the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a would launch at exactly the same time (which they didn’t). This makes the process of choosing (and recommending) a new Pixel phone much easier.

Google expected to copy-paste Apple’s iPhone strategy for future Pixel phones (2023-2025 Pixel lineup leaks) Well, the good news (or bad – depending on your perspective) is not so much. Not so long ago, but a massive leak of the Google Roadmap for 2023-2025. As far as the Pixel lineup is concerned, Google has revealed that it is considering various moves. Apparently, depending on the commercial success of the Pixel 7a, Google could move to his one-time A-series launch in his second year (which sounds like a good thing. Apple’s iPhone SE must be countered). Also, in 2024 he is expected to have two of his Pixel 9 Pro models (two different sizes – yes, like the Pro iPhone). Large size, small size, and large size professional models are available in the Apples iPhone series.

So will Google become the Apple of Android? But hey… the phone isn’t half bad, right?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/pixel-7a-pixel-8-and-pixel-fold-something-strange-is-happening-with-google-new-android-phones_id146530 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related