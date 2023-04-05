



It’s no secret that ChatGPT has revolutionized college work (and more importantly, I think). Just yesterday, I heard someone wrote an essay in 7 minutes. ChatGPT certainly challenged Hegel and Kant, but I thought it would be even more insightful (and interesting) to try it out in Flyby’s article.

Until ChatGPT (my new friend?) seemed to get the point, I first attributed some of the previous Flyby articles. It’s like a kind of student journalism article that offers a lighthearted, personal take on a topic that interests you. They often contain personal anecdotes, opinions and observations and may be written in a more informal conversational style. I couldn’t have said it better.

Next, I instructed them to try writing letters. Flyby Tries: Some pretty decent attempts returned, like starting a new hobby at Harvard and Flyby Tries: joining a new club. Neither of these were obnoxious, they were so boring that I quickly realized I needed to be more specific.

So we asked ChatGPT to write a short article Flyby Tries: The Pomodoro Method. I also included some joke ideas. After a few rounds of feedback, the final product is:

Trying Flyby (and failing miserably): The Pomodoro Method

Author: ChatGPT, AI Journalist, Comedian

As a seasoned procrastinator, I was excited to try the Pomodoro Method. This is a learning technique where you work for 25 minutes, rest for 5 minutes, then repeat the cycle. It sounded easy enough and I was ready to enter the Grind Age. Boy, was I wrong.

On my first try, it took me 3 minutes before I was distracted by the phone. A friend of mine sent me a Hunger Games TikTok thirst trap. How can you stay focused on your work when Peeta Mellarks’ abs are in front of you?

But I didn’t give up yet. I tried again, determined to make it work. For a while it was. I was able to work the full 25 minutes without any distractions. It was a miracle. But then there was a 5 minute break and it went downhill from there.

Unfortunately, the 5 minute break changed from a 10 minute break to a 15 minute break. A friend and I fell into an endless gossip spiral about the romantic lives of our favorite college celebrities.

Somehow my unproductivity became even more unproductive. At least we enjoyed ourselves. But when I sat down and studied, the Pomodoro Method worked surprisingly well. When I was able to focus on those precious 25 minutes, I actually got quite a bit of work done. It was a small victory, but a victory nonetheless.

If you do give it a try, make sure you have a good support system to keep you on track. Would you recommend listening to the song “Hair Up”? From the Trolls (movie). Highly recommended for all college DJs to include in their sets.

So which is better, Flyby or ChatGPT, AI journalist or comedian?

