Can Apple solve the problem of streaming classical music? | | Smart News





This app contains about 5 million tracks. AFP via Loic Venance/Getty Images

Apple’s new music streaming app, Apple Music Classical, aims to make it easier to navigate the classical genre in the streaming age. The service, which was released last week, is on the way since the tech giant acquired his Primephonic, an Amsterdam-based classics streaming startup in 2021.

Streaming classical music is very complicated. Unlike many genres, where fans can easily enter their favorite artists, songs, or albums, classical music contains a vast collection of metadata that many services simply don’t take into account.

Chicago Tribune’s Hannah Edgar isn’t exactly Snoopy for us classical music fans. Agree.

Finding the right song may require categories such as movement title, instrumentation, composer, conductor, soloist, performer, release year, or specific key. Additionally, many algorithms are not for niche audiences. A savvy listener might search for a piece and see a ukulele cover instead of a huge list of songs to browse.

Apple hopes the new app will fix these issues. It features a search engine tailored to classic genres, a sleek interface, and curated playlists. According to Javier C. Hernndez of the New York Times, his 50 million metadata have been collected, including about 20,000 composers, 117,000 works, 350,000 movements, and 5 million tracks.

At the same time, Apple Music Classical provides introductory guides to different eras for beginners, along with commentary from in-house musicologists and renowned artists such as violinist Hilary Hahn and cellist Abel Serraoko.

For now, the streaming app is only available for iPhone users, but Apple is working on an Android version. According to CNET’s Bridget Carey, Siri is only compatible with her main Apple Music app.

Existing Apple Music subscribers can access the new app at no additional cost. You have to choose whether the platform is worth the investment over big names like Spotify or traditional niche services like Idagio.

So far, user reviews have been mostly positive. According to Alex Cranz of The Verges, I can listen to (and have played) dozens of his Piano Concerto No. 2 in two hours. Some play it with the solemnity of a funeral elegy, while others play it with a breathtaking speed that evokes something composed. It’s by Franz Liszt and makes switching between versions quick and easy.

The Times also notes that Apple Music Classical is elevating artists who have been overlooked. For example, the composer tab starts with Beethoven, Bach, and Mozart and extends to Clara Schumann, Caroline Shaw, Erolyn Warren, and William Grant His Still.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who joined the conversation early in app development, is also optimistic.

Classical music and all cultures are fundamentally about connecting and forging bonds of understanding across time and space, he said in a statement. Innovations like this that make that connection possible, give us the space to inspire curiosity, rediscover the familiar, and revel in the unexpected.

Even while praising the app, some fans have expressed discomfort with the idea of ​​separating classical music from all other genres.

It seems to exacerbate negative stereotypes of classical music fans, which are sometimes true, less adventurous listeners, less exposed to current music and less sophisticated genres of music. is staring at our noses (perhaps through Monocle), writes the Chicago Tribune. Classics aren’t the only genre to benefit from more detailed metadata, as other commentators have pointed out. But it’s one of the few genres that relies on it.

art classical music innovation music music history musicians technology

