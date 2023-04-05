Apples Swift 5.8 Previews Swift 6 Features





Swift 5.8, an update to Apple’s general-purpose multi-paradigm programming language, lays the groundwork for Swift 6 with previews of features such as concise magic filenames and regular expression literals. Swift 5.8 highlights also include an improved developer experience and improved Windows support.

Officially released on March 30th, Swift 5.8 is available for download from swift.org. The Swift 6 preview is off by default, but can be enabled by specifying a feature identifier after the compiler flag -enable-upcoming-feature . These identifiers are also available in your source code.

Swift 6 evolution proposals included in Swift 5.8:

Concise magic file name (ConciseMagicFile). #file evaluates to a human-readable string containing the filename and module name, preserving existing behavior with the new #filePath expression. #file currently evaluates to a string literal that holds the full path to the current source file. Current mechanisms have drawbacks such as the possibility of exposing private or sensitive information and bloated binaries. Regular expression literals (BareSlashRegexLiterals). Provides compile-time checking and typed capture inference. Replace backward scan matching with forward scan for simplicity and better API support. Introduces the existential type ​​any (ExistentialAny). This makes the influence of existential types explicit within the language by annotating these types with any . Swift’s existential types now have a lighter spelling. A simple protocol name in a type context implies an existential type, but this causes confusion and often requires rewriting the code.

Swift 5.8 also includes the Conditional Attribution feature, which promises to reduce maintenance costs for libraries that support multiple Swift tool versions. Additional language and standard library enhancements are provided, including unboxing of all arguments for optional parameters and improved debug output for key paths. The result builder implementation has been reworked to improve compilation performance, code completion results, and diagnostics.

Additionally, SwiftSyntax has a rewritten parser implemented entirely in Swift instead of relying on a C++ parser to generate SwiftSyntax trees. The new parser offers advantages in areas such as error recovery. The Swift compiler still uses the old C++ parser, but there are plans to eventually replace it entirely. The Swift Package Manager now provides enhancements such as specifying future language features that targets require and token authentication when interacting with package registries.

For Windows, Swift 5.8 offers improvements such as the Windows toolchain, which reduces reliance on environment variables. Also, early work to support C++ interop on Windows has been merged and is now available in the toolchain. This includes work towards modularizing the Microsoft C++ runtime.

In addition to Swift 6, we also plan to release Swift 5.9. Swift 5.7 was released last September.

