4 Approaches to Mitigating Risk in Medical Device Development





PivotInternational CEO and President Mark Dohnalek outlines how risk can be reduced in medical device development.

What we do know is that new product launches are potentially dangerous events, and medical technology is no exception. think. But moving forward is critical to growth as we operate in a time of unprecedented market opportunity.

The key to successful medical technology development is deploying effective strategies with cost-effective solutions that dramatically reduce risks, remove roadblocks, and increase the potential for significant ROI. . Below are four features to include in your strategic plan for successful medical device development.

1. Beware of SWAPc. All medical innovations face SWAPc challenges related to device size, weight, power, connectivity, and cost. Each represents a potentially conflicting variable that must be solved with the right mix of product solutions to balance the larger SWAPc equation. This requires access to a diverse arsenal and expertise in wireless applications including WiFi 6, LoRa, Bluetooth, NB-IoT, CAT-M, sensor technology, and more. With the right team currently familiar with compliance, distribution and production issues, it can be done.

2. Prepare for integration. Once the SWAPc equations are finalized, design and engineering teams also need to synchronize the integration of device applications, networks, and specific product use cases. If in-house personnel have no experience in this area, how to evaluate and deploy strategic trade-offs without sacrificing functionality, performance, and UX, or deviating from strict safety standards and product requirements. You should bring in the expertise of a development partner who knows

3. Spend some time learning the ecosystem. It’s true that SWAPc comes first in the execution stage, but once you decide to allocate resources to the idea itself, you need a high level understanding of the product ecosystem. Your team must know how new medical devices are deployed to create the foundation for the next step on which all subsequent development rests. Without this x-ray vision, challenges could arise that could have been avoided, requiring additional cost and time. We do the homework and assemble a team with the technical expertise to ensure that the ultimate medical technology innovation works seamlessly with complementary devices, patient care practices, business processes and systems to ensure durability and the market. maximize sexuality.

4. Employ DFM and Digital Twining.Design-For-Manufacture (DFM) integrates design and manufacturing by critically examining the limits and responsibilities of manufacturing methods and technologies. This protects product development from back-to-the-blueprint scenarios that occur when a design looks perfect on paper but turns out to be prohibitively expensive to build in real life. DFM also protects new product development by determining which parts, components, and materials are readily available, functionally ideal, and cost-effective for a given innovation. increase. In the event of a roadblock, the DFM team should put together an effort to remove the roadblock by reconfiguring product parameters to accommodate alternative supply chain solutions. Finally, DFM fosters innovation and drives product differentiation by eliminating options that would otherwise be left on the table. Following this stage in the process, we turn our attention to digital twinning, the path to flexible manufacturing options. This allows companies to scale production to meet fluctuating market demands and switch production between different sites to optimize distribution costs.

The entire manufacturing and supply chain industry has been rocked by global disruptions due to chip shortages disproportionately impacting medical technology companies. This results in parts and component shortages, extended lead times, logistics bottlenecks, and higher distribution costs. But as healthcare moves forward, technology advances, and his DFM becomes more prominent in the process, the industry is more vibrant than ever. If you build the right team, find the right partners, and fully evaluate your product touchpoint landscape, you’re on your way to success and reaping substantial rewards. Good luck!

