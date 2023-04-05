Google and this Protocol Partner Drive Innovation in Web3





In a recent blog post, Celo, a mobile-first proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain protocol, announced a collaboration with one of the world’s largest and most innovative technology companies, Google Cloud.

According to the announcement, the new partnership aims to support sustainability-focused startups within the Celo network. Additionally, it aims to provide startups with the resources and support they need to build and scale Web3 applications that prioritize environmental sustainability.

Google Cloud Continues Partnership With Blockchain Startup

According to a Celo Foundation blog post, recent partnerships focus on several key areas, including reducing energy consumption, minimizing carbon footprint and promoting sustainable business practices.

Additionally, this will be achieved by leveraging Google Cloud’s expertise in cloud computing and sustainable technology and Celo Foundations’ experience in blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Celo Foundation announcement of partnership with Google Cloud. Source: CeloOrg on Twitter.

Additionally, Google Cloud will provide credits for cloud and Firebase usage to founders building on the Celo platform. This will give the startup founder low-cost access to the tech giant’s Clouds infrastructure and services, allowing them to build and scale their applications more efficiently.

Xochitl Cazador, Head of Ecological Growth at Celo Foundations, said:

Our partnership with Google Cloud helps developers building on the Celo blockchain and founders of Web3 build and scale their applications on the cleanest cloud in the industry.

The announcement also explains that the Google Cloud core team will guide Celo Foundations founders through a Residence program designed to support early-stage startups building on the Celo platform.

Additionally, the tech company will join other companies, such as Coinbase Cloud, in the Virtual Celo Camp Accelerator, an eight-week program designed to support early-stage startups launched on the Celo platform. Provide project support to participating startups. Richard Widmann, Head of Strategy, web3 and Google Cloud argues:

We look forward to working with the Celo and Web3 startup communities to advance Google Cloud’s vision of enabling secure, scalable and sustainable innovation through technology.

Google’s long-standing commitment to blockchain innovation

Google has been exploring blockchain technology and its potential applications for several years. Google is also involved in various projects related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

In 2019, the tech giant partnered with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis to provide crypto companies with improved data analysis and security solutions. to detect and prevent money laundering.

Additionally, in 2018, Google partnered with blockchain company Digital Asset to track and verify the supply chain of goods. The partnership aims to provide a transparent and secure way to track the movement of goods from source to final consumer using technology only provided by blockchain.

Overall, Google’s involvement in the blockchain and crypto space demonstrates a further commitment to recognizing the potential of the nascent crypto industry and its technology, and exploring new applications and use cases.

BTC stabilizes above $28,000 on the 1-day chart. Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView.com

Featured image on Unsplash, chart on TradingView.com

