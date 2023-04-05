Trend Watching at Future Food-Tech San Francisco





Investor sentiment on alternative proteins may be deteriorating, but the recent Future Food-Tech summit in San Francisco attracted a record number of food tech startups to chat indulgently on the latest food trends. We showed you everything from bots to precision-fermented lactoferrin.

AFN caught up with select exhibitors at the event, which attracted 1,700 entrepreneurs, investors and food industry professionals from 52 countries.

TasteGPT is like having a personalized concierge market research assistant always available to Miriam Aniel, Head of Marketing Communications and Food Insights Lead at Tastewise.

Tastewise is an Israeli AI-powered startup that enables food and beverage companies from PepsiCo to Nestle to scrutinize data from restaurants and delivery menus, online recipes and social media posts for actionable insights on emerging trends. We have an online platform to help you create.

Its new tool, TasteGPT, is a conversational chatbot using generative AI that provides insights in seconds from the same data set. For example, a personalized concierge market research assistant is always available, the company says. A year led by disruptive AI.

TurtleTree Debuts Lactoferrin by Fermentation: A Clear Path to Profitability Per Unit in 6-12 Months To get 1 kg of purified lactoferrin, it takes up to 10,000 liters of milk or nearly 50 cows. TurtleTree claims it needs to produce a week's worth of milk. Instead, bioactive milk proteins are made by microbial fermentation.

The unit economics of producing commercial dairy ingredients such as whey protein by precision fermentation may be difficult, but bovine lactoferrin currently sells for between $700 and $1,500 per kilogram, and the economics of using microbes to produce it is not. Much more attractive, says biotech startup TurtleTree.

TurtleTree, which has offices in Singapore and San Francisco, claims LF+, which is due to hit the market later this year, is the world’s first lactoferrin produced on an industrial scale by microbial fermentation.

Prior to TurtleTree gaining approval to access the infant formula market, which contains bioactive milk proteins with benefits such as immunity, iron regulation, digestive health, endurance, and muscle strength, the company initially sought to develop products such as sports nutrition. Target the adult nutrition market.

Novameat: We believe this is the next generation of plant-based meat technology. His Novameat team at Future Food-Tech in San Francisco.

Barcelona-based plant-based meat startup Novameat has moved away from 3D printer technology to [meat-like] fiber [from plant proteins] COO Miguel Angelo De Facci de Oliveira told AFN.

Low-temperature, low-pressure texturing technology, which Novameat calls Microforce technology, is cheaper and faster than high-moisture extrusion, he claims, and enables the production of strips, steaks, chunks and pulled meats without the use of materials such as methylcellulose. bottom.

It’s a cheaper physical process, then a chemical process. Start with an emulsion of pea protein powder, fava bean protein and sunflower oil. [and sodium or calcium alginate]A proprietary process is then used to create a fiber mesh that is set in a downstream process. This creates a chewy texture and keeps the juices in the product.

He added: We focus on the B2B foodservice market to provide meat that businesses can use in their own recipes. [plant-based] Pork, chicken, beef. We believe this is the next generation of plant-based meat technology.

Helaina: Immune-supporting glycoproteins in fermented breast milk Dr. Anthony Clarke, CTO of Helaina.

New York-based startup Helaina uses microbial fermentation to produce immune-supporting glycoproteins in breast milk and markets them for the adult and infant nutrition markets.

Several companies are supplementing infant formulas with human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), health-promoting carbohydrates found in breast milk that are consumed by bacteria in the infant’s gut.

Clark said Helaina has undergone the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) process in the United States to confirm the safety of its ingredients and is on track to pass novel food regulations in the EU. Accessing the infant formula market requires submission of clinical trial data to the FDA through a separate process.

There is evidence in the literature that these immune proteins can help the microbiome of older adults as well as infants, and there is a lot of interest from raw material providers and packaged food companies.

Bovine colostrum, which cows produce shortly after giving birth, is packed with immunoglobulins and other nutrients that are already gaining interest in the human nutrition market for supplements and foods. [human] shape [of the immunoglobulins] The human version is much more functional than the bovine version.

Kynda Biotech: Plug-and-play bioreactors for mycelial biomass fermentation German start-up Kynda Biotech aims to supply plug-and-play bioreactors for fungal biomass fermentation.

German start-up Kynda Biotech aims to offer plug-and-play 1,000 to 10,000 liter bioreactors for fungal biomass fermentation. This allows, for example, a food manufacturer with a sugar-rich waste stream to use and sell it as feed for mycelium (fungi). into the pet food or human food market.

The system should be accessible to anyone, CEO Daniel MacGowan-von Holstein told AFN. We provide starter cultures, hardware and ongoing support to maintain and run your bioreactor.

To demonstrate the technology in action, Kynda has a showcase factory near Hamburg, he said. By the end of the year, we plan to secure a production capacity of around 30,000 liters.

The Supplant Company utilizes half of the forgotten harvest to produce low-glycemic sugar, flour.

The Supplant Company displayed two products at the show. Grain and stalk flour that incorporates fiber from wheat stalks and grains. [Disclosure: AgFunder, AFN’s parent company, is an investor in Supplant.]

Mewery: Farmed pork and algae? Mewery founder and CEO Roman Lau (left) and senior scientist Vladislav Strmiska (right).

Czech cultured meat startup Mewery is combining pig cells with algae cells in the process, senior scientist Vladislav Strmiska told AFN.

Microalgae can be used to replace FBS (Fetal Bovine Serum) in the growth medium, maintain 3D structure as a scaffold, and enhance the nutritional value of the final product.

“We have experimented with a minced meat product that is 75% pig cells and 25% algae, but the ratio is customizable.

Foodberry Creates Innovative Snacking Experiences Foodberry produces innovative handheld snacks with edible coatings, from hummus sips with red chili skins to yogurt berries with yogurt inside and fruit outside.

Materials technology startup Foodberry has developed technology to create new handheld snacks with edible coatings, from hummus bites with red pepper rinds to yogurtberries with yogurt on the inside and fruit on the outside. It has a series of patents covering it, CEO Marty Collewy told AFN.

I was also able to coat the cut fruit, so I was able to make the mangoes last a little longer with the blueberry peel. Our IP depends on how we layer these.

Perfect Day: Is Fermented Beta-Lactoglobulin the New Tool in Your Egg Replacement Toolbox?

The whey protein produced by Beta-Lactoglobulin Perfect Day from genetically engineered strains is now used in a variety of dairy products, from ice cream to milk chocolate.

However, it can also be combined with potato starch, xanthan gum, and tapioca and used as an effective egg substitute in multiple food applications.

Beta-lactoglobulin protein functions differently than straight bovine whey [which also contains other proteins].

He didn’t mention which ingredient Perfect Day plans to commercialize next, but added:

Most of the companies currently using Perfect Days whey protein from fermentation are start-ups, he said.

Myodenovo breaks out of stealth and focuses on whole cuts of cultured meat to reach die-hard meat lovers

Raleigh-based farmed meat startup Myodenovo is out of stealth with a mission to make chunky whole cuts, starting with filet mignon steak.

Premas Biotech Talks Precision Fermentation: Vivek Chandra, Head of Global Business Development at Premas Biotech, has been working with companies from the very beginning.

Premas Biotech, a New Delhi-based specialist in recombinant protein production, has teamed up with Perfect Day to develop a number of products including yeast-made casein proteins, other dairy proteins and sweeteners. Vivek Chandra, head of global business development, told AFN.

We also worked with a company focused on cultivated meat flavors, texturing ingredients, and more, including growth factors. [for cell culture media].

He added: [DNA] You can sequence or do it yourself.From there, test different expression systems [to find the best microbial host to express the target protein], and have fermentation tanks ranging from 5 liters to 500 liters to test production and downstream processing. After this, companies can develop their own facilities or work with contract manufacturers to scale up.

