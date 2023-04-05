Over 30,000 attend Science, Tech and Innovation Day event





Cambodia’s first Science, Technology and Innovation Day, held at the Diamond Island Convention and Exhibition Center from March 26th to 28th, attracted more than 30,000 attendees.

The event was a phenomenal success and the organizers announced in a press release that they would bring together scientists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and policy makers from across Cambodia to focus on the latest developments in science and technology, said they discussed the future of innovation in Country.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation with the support of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. A wide variety of activities were held, including panel discussions, science talk shows, and exhibitions of cutting-edge technologies and innovations from 200 ministries, international and domestic development partners, private companies, and business associations.

South Korean representatives and investors also attended the event, including Dr. Ou Myung, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Science and Technology of South Korea, who is known as a driving force behind the development of South Korea’s technology.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest advances in digitization, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and drone technology, as well as connect with others in their respective fields.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the Science Caravan. This is the first-ever mobile science lab designed to spark children’s interest in science, technology and innovation and instill a positive attitude towards STEM education. The caravan was made possible through collaboration between MISTI and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand.

The event exceeded expectations in terms of attendance, engagement and impact and is expected to become a fixture on national event calendars on March 26, 2020, the day MISTI was founded.

Senior Minister Cham Prasid and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI) said in his opening remarks: Increase investment in the development of both physical and digital infrastructure, increase the efficiency of public services, promote development skills and modernize social protection systems.

Hosting the first STI Day is a strong testament to the Prime Minister’s clear and concise long-term development plan. As the Kingdom prepares to become a high-income country by 2050, this nationwide event will enable Cambodia to accelerate its transition to a digital society and economy by 2035, It is an important mechanism to bring together relevant stakeholders from various industries to create a supportive environment. , he added.

Ziad Shatara, CEO of Smart Axiata, which was a major private sector sponsor of the national event, echoed the ministers’ enthusiasm.

We appreciate the strong cooperation with MISTI and are very excited about the success of the first Science, Technology and Innovation Day in Cambodia. The event demonstrated the enormous potential of science, technology and innovation to boost our country’s economic growth, create jobs and improve people’s lives. We look forward to further contributing to this success in the future.

This nationwide STI event is part of the National Policy on STI 2020-2030, which was developed in December 2019 to improve the environment and strengthen the foundation of STI, and to support the country’s sustainable socioeconomic It is seen as essential to development and the goal of becoming a nation. Become a middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050. The main strategic goal of the policy is to strengthen the STI ecosystem and develop human resources.

