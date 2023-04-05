Ukrainian tech entrepreneurs fight war on different fronts





PRAGUE (Reuters) – Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Eugene Nystetyk and five of his colleagues joined a company that was developing a medical and biotech startup to join the defense forces. was closed. Within two months, their commanders agreed that it would be more convenient to replace military equipment with computers.

With government approval, Nayshtetik and his team of engineers moved to neighboring Poland to raise initial funding from Polish company Air Res Aviation to develop a new drone for the Ukrainian military.

Jerzy Nowak, president and co-owner of Air Res Aviation, said the company’s initial investment in the drone project is about $200,000.

Now ready for testing, the Defender drone is designed to withstand high winds and surveillance in adverse weather, fly vertically and can carry large payloads. This is an example of how some startups in Ukraine’s dynamic tech sector are switching to pursuing military projects.

“We had our own portfolio of medical and biotech civilian projects before the war,” Naishtetic told Reuters. “I never dreamed of killing people. I wanted to heal people, but things changed.”

Reuters spoke to more than a dozen entrepreneurs and Ukrainian and Western officials, who said a shift in Ukraine’s once-thriving tech sector toward military innovation has reduced the number of countries and armed forces with fewer guns. said to have strengthened

Military experts and Ukrainian officials told Reuters that the innovations developed by these startups range from software applications that can target enemy positions more quickly, to civilian drones adapted for military use. , said it is making a difference on the battlefield, from systems that integrate data to provide commanders with more detailed information. A view of the battlefield.

“Ukraine outperforms on all numerical scales. In terms of the number of troops, the number of equipment. Yet they maintain their capabilities,” said a senior NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity. I spoke to the terms. “One of the reasons they’re holding their own is that he’s integrated technology into combat in a very innovative way.”

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine represented one of the fastest growing tech hubs in Central and Eastern Europe. Data from Dealroom.com show that the startup’s enterprise value jumped more than ninefold from 2017 to 2022, reaching €23 billion.

Ukraine offers many advantages for emerging technology businesses, including its tradition of producing graduates strong in mathematics and computer science. A low-cost foundation has allowed entrepreneurs to do more for less.

According to software development outsourcing firm Softjourn, the country will boast 285,000 software developers in 2021, with an additional 25,000 graduating from technical colleges each year.

However, since most Ukrainian start-ups focused on the domestic market, many suffered a post-war demand collapse that killed tens of thousands of people, reduced cities to rubble, and destroyed infrastructure. It caused chaos.

Pavlo Kartashov, director of the Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), a government-backed organization that fosters technology start-ups, told Reuters his group He said he has resumed fundraising. We hope to provide grants of up to $35,000 to approximately 5-10 startups each month.

Most will focus on military technology, he said.

The fund also aims to launch a new platform in April that will bring start-ups and the military closer together to identify battlefield needs and accelerate the speed of translating ideas into tools that can be used in conflict. increase.

“If there is something innovative and efficient, it will definitely be used by the military,” he told Reuters. “Fighting enemies requires new technology and allows you to try different approaches in real time.”

plow blade to sword

After the war, Western venture capital firms often demanded strict term sheets that included having at least one founder and other significant parts of the business located outside Ukraine. More than half a dozen founders and venture capitalists say they are the sole source of early-stage funding and the lifeblood of the tech sector

Demands from the government have pushed the move to military technology, but most of the entrepreneurs who spoke to Reuters said patriotic obligations also played a role.

Kiev-based efarm.pro is a startup founded in 2016 that equips tractors with GPS technology to help farmers more accurately monitor how fertilizer penetrates the ground. Many of its customers are located in parts of Ukraine that have become too dangerous to farm after the Russian invasion, so the company adapted its product to detect mines.

Self-driving technology is currently only aimed at farmers, but it could also be used in military vehicles, the company’s founder Alexander Prikhodchenko told Reuters.

“In the first days of the war, clients called me saying they didn’t know how to work in the field,” Prikhodchenko said. “The war started on February 24th and I started working on a new project on February 26th.”

Only three tractors are currently in use, according to Prikhodchenko, as the autonomous driving technology is still in the testing and development stages.

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said the intensity of the fighting means some concepts could flow off the drawing board and onto the battlefield in months, if not days. He said he would.

While acknowledging the important role of Western-supplied weapons in supporting the fight against Russia, he found the ability to tap into the know-how of tech-savvy Ukrainians at home and abroad invaluable. He added that it was proven.

“One of the few areas in which Ukraine consistently stays ahead of Russia is in the use of innovative military technology.”

Russia says its weapons industry is ramping up production and rapidly introducing new technology to meet the demands of military operations in Ukraine.

Gregory Allen, a senior fellow at the Institute for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, highlighted a so-called “Uber for artillery” application developed by a network of Ukrainian programmers before the Russian invasion. Detect and land artillery fire more quickly.

He also said a pair of anonymous Ukrainian software developers will launch a program in mid-2022 that will use machine learning to analyze video feeds from drones to more effectively detect camouflaged military vehicles in forests. was rapidly created. Reuters was unable to independently verify details of the software.

“I worked in the Department of Defense and I never saw a high quality military machine learning system go from an idea in someone’s head to an actual system used in war in a matter of weeks. Very few,” Allen told Reuters. “The value of Ukrainian software systems is impressive, but the speed is amazing.”

Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon’s chief arms purchaser, described the use of Ukrainian technology in the war as “alarm bells.”

“We are seeing real innovation on the battlefield,” LaPlante told a U.S. congressional committee last month. It’s been reduced to months, if not weeks,” he said.

israeli model

The Ukrainian government and technology founders are currently focused on wartime innovations to support the military, but they say these startups could also support Ukraine’s post-war economy, saying military technology is a He cites Israel as an example of how he laid the groundwork for war. A booming technology sector.

Government support and experience working on military projects has transformed Israel into a global tech hub and made the country a leader in cybersecurity and self-driving cars. About five times the war population of Israel.

Krasovsky, Founder and CEO of Sigma Software Group in Sweden and Ukraine, said:

For now, the lack of seed funding in Ukraine has forced some companies to flee to places like neighboring Poland. Groups like the Polish-Ukrainian Start Up Bridge (a Polish government-backed venture) offer small grants to emerging Ukrainian tech companies to fund basic business needs and a co-working space in Warsaw. offers.

“Startups have spent the past year teaching themselves how to survive and adapt to the new reality,” Mykhailo Khaletskyi, an adviser to Startup Bridge and the Ukrainian government, told Reuters.

Additional reporting by Andrew Gray and Sabine Siebold, Brussels; Elizabeth Piper, London; Mike Stone, Washington; Editing by Daniel Flynn

