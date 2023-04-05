Learn more about MVP, MDP and MLP when entering new markets with innovative technology





Fernando Gutierrez, CEO of Takius.

In 2017, I joined a Silicon Valley startup on a mission to disrupt the market with cutting-edge product ideas. The idea of ​​developing a minimal viable product (MVP) and releasing it as soon as possible has been in my mind since day one. As we took on more responsibility and became involved in identifying market gaps that could be filled with innovative technologies, we faced some real-world challenges with our MVP approach. One of the biggest issues was the risk of burning the bridge to big companies and logos early in the product lifecycle. While some companies were reluctant to give immature products a chance, others were more open to collaboration and patient with their development journey.

Entering new markets with new technology has turned out to be more complicated than it sounds. Showing results quickly was essential, but it also came with a huge risk of partnering with companies that needed more patience to work with us. This was of great concern as it could damage our reputation as a technology provider.

We realized we needed a more structured approach that balances software development resources with the risk of going to market too early. MVP provided a good foundation, but needed to go beyond to mature further. That’s when I came across the concepts of Minimum Desirable Product (MDP) and Minimum Loving Product (MLP). This provided a more precise product development journey that could meet the challenges of entering new markets with innovative technology while maintaining reputation. Drive long-term success. Along the way, I’ve learned about some of the pros and cons outlined below.

MVP (Minimum Viable Product) Focuses on defining minimal functionality

The first stage, MVP, focuses on creating a basic product, engaging early users, and getting feedback for further development. The goal is to test products and business models with minimum risk and maximum likelihood of success. This allows companies to quickly gather feedback and test what works and what needs improvement.

One of the benefits of going to market with an MVP is that companies can market test their product concepts and receive valuable feedback from early adopters without investing a lot of time and resources up front. Additionally, companies can pivot or iterate based on feedback, increasing their chances of success. However, the main disadvantage of using an MVP to go to market is that it may require you to fully develop your product. This results in a sub-optimal user experience and can negatively impact product adoption.

Defining a minimum set of MDP (Minimum Desirable Product) use cases and workflows

The second stage, MDP, focuses on identifying a minimal set of use cases or workflows to create a compelling value proposition and meet the needs of early adopters. A key aspect is that use cases and workflows can tell stories rather than focusing on individual features.

One of the benefits of going to market with an MDP is that companies can create products that early adopters will see value in and want to use. This helps generate positive word of mouth and drive further adoption. However, the main disadvantage of using MDP to enter the market is that the product may need to be fully optimized for the target market. This can limit potential and negatively affect growth.

MLP (Minimum Lovable Product) Defining Good User Experience and Usability

The third stage, MLP, focuses on building an emotional connection with your users and making your product stand out in the market. The main objective of MLP is to provide a good user experience and usability that covers all the use cases and workflows identified in the previous stages. This phase focuses on providing a pleasing user interface, seamless user interaction, and outstanding performance. By releasing an MLP, businesses can create products that not only meet customer needs, but delight them and generate brand loyalty. The main drawback of using an MLP to go to market is that it requires a large investment in product development, design, and marketing, which can be costly and time consuming.

The key lessons I’ve learned when introducing new technologies into new markets are delivering fast results through MVP and the risks of working with impatient partners that can negatively impact your reputation as a technology provider. This means that you need to balance avoiding To address this, start-ups and growth-stage companies can adopt a more structured approach to product development, such as the concept of minimum desired product (MDP) and minimum loved product (MLP). increase. This helps determine the best time to enter the market while optimizing investments to drive long-term success.

