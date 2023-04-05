Connect with Microsoft Security at RSA 2023





It was my pleasure to attend and connect with you at RSA Conference 2023, April 23-27, 2023 in San Francisco. Welcome to a new era of security shaped by the power of OpenAI’s GPT-4 generative AI. Introducing the recently announced Microsoft Security Copilot.

Introducing Microsoft Security Copilot: Empowering Defenders with the Speed ​​of AI

Microsoft Security Copilot is the first security product that enables defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI. Security Copilot combines this sophisticated large-scale language model with Microsoft’s security-specific model. This security-specific model incorporates a growing security-specific skill set, informed by Microsoft’s own global threat intelligence and over 65 trillion daily signals. Security Copilot also offers an enterprise-grade security and privacy compliant experience because it runs on Microsoft Azure’s hyperscale infrastructure.

Check out all the Microsoft sessions happening at RSA, and mark your calendar for a keynote session featuring Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President (CVP) for Security, Compliance, and Identity at Microsoft.

Defending at Machine Speed: Technologies New FrontierTuesday, April 25, 2023 3:40 PM PT to 4:00 PM PT

Join your peers at Pre-Day with Microsoft

Jumpstart your week with Pre-Day with Microsoft, starting Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM PT, and dive deeper into what an AI-powered future means for cybersecurity. Learn new comprehensive strategies to help you understand and protect your network, your network, everything. Connect with colleagues, hear the latest announcements, and meet his leaders in Microsoft Security Business and Engineering. Additionally, there will be interactive panels, keynotes from Microsoft leadership, and his evening reception. Register for Preday now.

4:00 PM PT – 4:05 PM PT Welcome Kelly Bissell (CVP of Microsoft Security) 4:05 PM PT – 4:25 PM PT Charlie Bell, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Security Vas Jackalbrett Arsenow, CVP, Microsoft Security and Chief Information Security Officer Andy Elder, CVP, Microsoft Security Solutions Area 5:00-5:40pm PT Innovation Deep Dive: AI and Threat Intelligence Holly Stewart Microsoft Threat Intelligence Principal Research Director Jeremy Dallman, Microsoft Threat Intelligence Principal Research Director 5:40pm PT – 6:10pm PT Closing remarks and Q&ACharlie Bell, Vasu Jakkal, Kelly Bissell 6:00pm 10:00 PT – 8:30 PM PT Evening reception network with Microsoft leaders Join the Microsoft booth for interactive demos and theater sessions

Visit the Microsoft booth at Moscone North Expo any weekday to interact with demos of all the latest and most innovative technology (including Security Copilot), schedule a booth tour, discover the Threat Intelligence Interactive Experience, Join us in over 40 booths. theater session. You can also connect with Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) partners during your visit. These are top experts across the cybersecurity industry with a common goal of improving security for their customers.

Visit Microsoft Security Hub for networking events

The Microsoft Security Hubat Ecosystem Coworking SF, 540 Howard Street, San Francisco is another way to continue the security conversation outside of the events taking place at the Moscone Center, where you can watch a Security Copilot demo. The Microsoft Security Hub is the venue for multiple learning opportunities and networking events across RSA. Discover Microsoft’s unrivaled take on the threat landscape, explore threat actor profiles, and discover cybercriminals at the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Interactive Experience (meeting time, Monday, April 24 – Wednesday, April 26, 2023). Learn the tactics, techniques and procedures of

These include:

Data Security Executive Roundtable: Creating a Data Security Strategy. Join Alym Rayani, his manager at Microsoft Security, and a conversation with his industry peers. Learn best practices for how security teams can efficiently prioritize scarce security resources to the highest risks, and learn about adaptive protection from Microsoft to help organizations dynamically address the most important data security risks Learn. (Monday, April 24, 2023, 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM PT) Women’s Lunch for Diversity Executives: The Power of Diversity: Building a Stronger Cybersecurity Workforce. Join us for this networking lunch. Aarti Borkar (Customer Her Success, Vice President of Microsoft Security) will moderate her discussion on a panel featuring Vasu Jakkal. Anne Johnson, CVP, Microsoft Security. Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of Women in Cyber ​​security. And her Tanya Janca, Founder and CEO of We Hack Purple, said: Discussions will focus on what we can do to influence and develop more women in education and career paths, alliances, and cybersecurity. (Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM PT) Secure and Connected Endpoint Breakfast: Jason Roszak, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft Security, with Microsoft Management, Join Dilip Radhakrishnan, Partner Group Product Manager. Learn how security for breakfast and a proactive approach to endpoint management can result in more secure and connected endpoints. Unleash your cyber hygiene with new advanced Microsoft Intune Suite features. In this session, learn about the features available in our current products, the expanded platform possibilities, and how a proactive approach to endpoint management can help prevent cyberattacks.(4 April 2023) Tuesday, March 25, 7:00 AM PT – 8:30 AM PT) Threat Intelligence Happy Hour hosted by Microsoft Security Experts. (Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 4:30 PM-6:30 PM PT) AI: Shaping Security Today and Tomorrow: Overwhelming Security Signals and Limited Training of Defenders In the world, AI allows defenders to focus on what matters. Respond faster than ever. Join Scott Woodgate, Senior Director of Microsoft Security, to learn that AI is an integral part of Microsoft’s security strategy, already improving security operations center efficiency with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender, and doing so with Microsoft Security Copilot. Learn what we are taking to the next level. The first and only generative AI security product that helps defend organizations at machine speed and scale. With AI at the forefront, it can influence organizational culture, increase cyber awareness, and build a stronger cybersecurity workforce. Join our panel of experts to learn how promoting awareness, education and diversity play a vital role in developing a cybersecurity culture. The panel will discuss not only how AI will impact the cybersecurity culture of organizations, but also how it will enable the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. (Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM PT) Sign up for key Microsoft sessions

At Microsoft’s main keynote, Defending at Machine Speed: Technologies New Frontier, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 3:40 PM PT to 4:00 PM PT at the Moscone Center Join Vasu Jakkal. Vasu examines the key technologies that are reshaping the future of cybersecurity and enhancing human ingenuity, and how breakthroughs in these technologies can help close security gaps.

John Lambert, CVP of Microsoft Security Research, will discuss intelligence and AI topics at Convergence at Data and Threats, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM PT at the Moscone Center. increase. In security, data at scale is transforming machine learning and threat intelligence, enabling security teams to nimbly adapt to an ever-changing environment. This session will focus on how defenders can use threat intelligence and AI to innovate in threat prediction, prevention, and prioritization to mitigate the impact of growing threats.

Watch Ann Johnson’s presentation on Geopolitical Resilience on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 2:20 PM PT to 3:10 PM PT. Hear Global Her leaders discuss how emerging business, social and political crises call for new approaches to resilience. Beyond restoring operations, organizations face new dimensions of risk to consider such as deglobalization, data sovereignty, sanctions, and market expulsion. Learn how to build resilience in a fragmented world.

Also, sessions on Responsible AI, Cybersecurity Talent Development, Red Teams, Consumer Zero Trust, Supply Chain Security, Regulation, Industry-Specific Threats, UN Cybercrime Convention, Verifiable Credentials, and Kubernetes , see the RSA Agenda.

Connect with MISA

Figure 2. Microsoft Intelligent Security Association finalists for Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023. Finalists represent 11 award categories: Security Trailblazer, Compliance and Privacy Trailblazer, Identity Trailblazer, Zero Trust Champion, Security Software Innovator, and Security Services. Innovator, Security Customer Champion, Security Changemaker, Diversity in Security, Security Independent Software Vendor of the Year, Security Managed Security Service Provider of the Year.

MISA An ecosystem of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with solutions integrated with Microsoft’s security technology set up a demo station at Microsoft Booth 6044N at Moscone North Expo to participate in the annual MISA and several events at RSA, including Microsoft Security. Outstanding performance award. MISA’s mission is to provide our mutual customers with intelligent security solutions by extending across the security ecosystem to unify signals, increase visibility, and protect our mutual customers from cyberthreats. MISA RSA presence includes:

Booth activities including MISA demos on Tuesday 25 April 2023, Wednesday 26 April 2023, Thursday 27 April 2023, and five theater sessions on Wednesday 26 April 2023. Work with Microsoft to protect your customers from cyberthreats. Opportunity to schedule an executive meeting with Maria Thomson (MISA Lead) and Nomi Nazeer (MSSP Go-To Market Lead) The winner will be announced at. Award category.New-age security that protects everything

At Microsoft Security, we believe that the most secure future requires an end-to-end approach of technology and people with resilient defenses from the start. A future where every defender is empowered with technology and expertise that allows them to reach their full potential. Technology will play an integral role in this journey, but security success will continue to depend on human efforts. We look forward to hearing your insights and feedback at RSA 2023. Don’t forget to register for the Pre-Day with Microsoft event starting at 4:00 PM PT on Sunday, April 23, 2023. , we will be stopping by the Microsoft booth at the Moscone North Expo. See you later!

learn more

Learn more about Microsoft Security Copilot.

For more information on Microsoft security solutions, please visit our website. Bookmark the security blog for expert security articles. Also, follow us on LinkedIn (Microsoft Security) and Twitter (@MSFTSecurity) for the latest cybersecurity news and updates.

