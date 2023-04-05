Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe for personal and national security





Washington (AP) President Joe Biden met Tuesday with his Advisory Board on Science and Technology about the risks and opportunities that rapid advances in artificial intelligence development pose to individual users and national security.

Biden said technology companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public.

AI can help address some of the toughest challenges like disease and climate change, but it also needs to address potential risks to society, the economy and national security, Biden told the group. rice field.

The White House said the Democratic president will use the AI ​​conference to discuss the importance of protecting rights and security to ensure responsible innovation and adequate protection, to protect children and protect data by tech companies, the White House said. He reiterated his call for Congress to pass legislation to curb collection.

Artificial intelligence has come to the forefront of national and global conversations after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot. This has started a race among tech giants to launch similar tools. It looks like a human job.

READ MORE: Fake AI Images of Putin and Trump Arrests Spread Online

Italy temporarily blocked ChatGPT last week over data privacy concerns. And European Union lawmakers are negotiating with new regulators to limit risky AI products.

So far, the US has taken a different approach. The Biden administration last year announced a broad set of goals aimed at avoiding the harm caused by the rise of AI systems, including guidelines on how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance.

The AI ​​Bill of Rights blueprint did not set out any specific enforcement actions, but instead served as a White House call to action for the U.S. government to protect digital and civil rights in an AI-powered world. was intended.

Biden’s council, known as PCAST, is made up of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by Cabinet Secretary Alathi Prabhakar of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“We don’t know yet,” Biden said on Tuesday when asked if AI was dangerous. can be

AP writers Chris Megerian and Matt O’Brien contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/biden-says-tech-companies-must-ensure-ai-products-are-safe-for-individuals-national-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related