5 Healthtech Startups You Should Know About

Five innovative start-ups at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are using scientific research to provide new insights into medicines and treatments that improve people’s lives and boost Wisconsin’s economy.

Starting a research-based company is hard work and can take years to become established. Here at UWMadison, he has more support to help innovators on their journey from concept to commercialization, says Discovery to Product (D2P) director Andy Richards. These five start-ups combined passion and tenacity with his D2P and other campus-his resources to advance ideas that benefit society.

As these early-stage companies continue to grow, they are creating high-paying scientific and professional jobs in Wisconsin. They also contribute to the state economy by attracting venture capital investment and other funding.

From new ways of drug development to personalized oncology treatments, here are five startups that are changing our healthcare experience.

Ayrflo: monitoring breathing changes

The idea for Ayrflo came from the lab of Guelay Bilen-Rosas, co-founder of the UWMadison Department of Anesthesiology. The team is developing a new method to monitor breathing patterns in patients recovering from surgeries prone to respiratory complications or undergoing ongoing sedation. This respiratory monitor provides a real-time respiratory index by measuring airflow velocity through the trachea and instantly detects changes in breathing. Typical fingertip reading methods can introduce catastrophic lag times in warning of the onset of hypoxia downstream. Real-time monitoring gives medical professionals valuable extra time to address problems and save lives.

Founder: Irene Ong, Humberto Rose Year:

UWMadison Connection: Faculty of Medicine and Public Health

AIQSolutions: Predicting Patient Responses to Illness

The AIQSolutions medical device software platform builds on technology invented at UWMadison by the faculty of Carbone Cancer Center and the Department of School of Medicine and Public Healths Oncology and Medical Physics. The company helps physicians better understand and predict patient response to treatments for complex diseases such as cancer. The technology uses advanced algorithms, including artificial intelligence, to analyze radiographic images and create detailed maps that show how each area of ​​the body responds to treatment. Physicians use her AIQ products to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for hospitals, including UW Health.

Founders: Dona Alberti (COO), Robert Jeraj (CSO), Glenn Liu (CMO), Guy Starbuck (CTO)

Year: 2015

Employees: 28

UWMadison Connection: Faculty of Medicine and Public Health

BrainXell: Providing nerve cells for testing and treatment

BrainXell is based on technology developed in the lab of co-founder Su-Chun Zhang, Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology at the Waisman Center on the UWMadison campus. The company uses patient-derived or genetically modified stem cells to create drug discovery and toxicology testing tools. They offer specialized large-scale production of neurons for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Neurons generated with this same technology are used through his subsidiary BrainXell Therapeutics to treat devastating central nervous system diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as spinal cord injuries.

Founders: Shouming Du (President and CEO), Su-Chun Zhang (Director)

Year: 2015

Employees: 26

UWMadison Connection: Waisman Center; School of Medicine and Public Health

Immuto Scientific: Speeding up drug discovery

Immuto Scientific’s core technology was developed by co-founder Michael Sussman, Professor of Biochemistry at UWMadison, in collaboration with Leon Shohet, Professor Emeritus of Engineering. Other co-founders include former engineering postdoc and graduate student Josh Blatz, Daniel Benjamin, Faraz Choudhury, and Dr. Sussmans lab scientist Benjamin Minkoff. The company develops solutions that accelerate the drug discovery process by automating the complex protein structure analysis of protein therapeutic-type drugs (such as Herceptin) produced in living cells. These drugs are used to treat intractable diseases such as cancer. Their plasma-induced modification technology of biomolecules helps companies understand how drugs attach to target molecules in the body.

Founders: Daniel Benjamin (CTO), Josh Blatz, Faraz A. Choudhury (President and CEO), Benjamin Minkoff, Leon Shohet, Mike Sussman (CSO) Year: 2018

Employees: 11 people

UWMadison Connection: Faculty of Engineering; Faculty of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Boximetry: Delivering Personalized Drug Therapy

Voximetry is a company spun off from the lab of Bryan Bednarz, associate professor of medical physics at UWMadison. Bryan Bednarz co-founded the company with two other members of his lab, Joseph Grudzinski and Paul Wickre. This technology uses high-speed graphics processing to help deliver personalized radiopharmaceutical therapy (radiopharmaceuticals) for safe, effective and targeted tumor treatment. This software provides detailed information about how drugs circulate and interact with both cancer and healthy tissue. This allows doctors and physicists to tailor treatments to individual patients.

Founders: Bryan Bednarz (CSO), Joseph Grudzinski (CIO), Paul Wickre (CTO)

Year: 2016

Employees: 12 people

UWMadison Connection: Faculty of Medicine and Public Health

