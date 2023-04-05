Jonathan Thursby Named Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive of 2023





Jonathan Thursby, regulatory reporting innovator and fintech founder of KOR Financial, is known for his fresh and progressive approach to trading reporting for financial institutions in the capital markets.

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jonathan Thursby, Founder and CEO of KOR Financial, was named 2023’s Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive at the 3rd Annual A-Team Innovation Awards. ” was awarded. This highly competitive and prestigious award recognizes innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities who use new technologies to deliver high-value solutions to financial institutions in the capital markets.

Thursby continues to challenge the status quo with cutting-edge technology that brings something new to the market. This is a fresh approach to regulatory reporting with a focus on data quality combined with industrialized experience. His 100% cloud implementation and adoption of modern software development methodologies has enabled KOR to quickly bring to market the most robust levels of security and reliability. It features a fully event-driven architecture, no relational he database, a novel implementation of Kafka Streams, and a user-centric design. The result is a functional breakthrough in a critical market infrastructure.

“I am absolutely thrilled with this award and the commitment of KOR. It is a great honor to be recognized by the industry and peers.” It all started with.We live in an on-demand world where partners are expected to make their clients faster, smarter and safer.We are committed to that promise every day. and.”

In early 2021, Thursby launched a US-based KOR reporting and trading reporting service, a CFTC licensed trading repository. This makes KOR the first US trading repository to be licensed since 2014. KOR is now expanding rapidly to Canada and the UK. , EU, Singapore and Australia trade reporting will start in 2023. With a mission to solve longstanding challenges of systematic industry reporting, Thursby’s progressive approach to rethinking established industries has created alternative ways for market participants to report their trades. .

“Many congratulations to our founder and CEO, Jonathan Thursby, for winning the ‘Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive’ award at the 3rd Annual A-Team Innovation Awards 2023. contest,” said Angela Wilbraham, her CEO of her A-Team Group, which hosted her A-Team Innovation Awards 2023.

About Kor

US-based KOR Reporting is the first CFTC-licensed independent swaps data repository (“SDR”), enabling market participants to meet their reporting obligations for OTC derivatives transactions and lifecycle events provide a solution to KOR Financial is a fintech company that develops future-oriented innovations specifically tailored for processing and managing the trading lifecycle in the derivatives markets. KOR replaces many common reporting functions that clients perform internally today, solving longstanding systematic industry reporting challenges with fresh innovations and pioneering technology. The KOR team is made up of former trading repository heads, small businesses and technology pioneers to create the first intelligent transactional derivatives platform.

For media inquiries, please contact Meggie Machado. [email protected]

Source KOR Finance

