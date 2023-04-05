Why leaders need digital-first strategies that focus on data and innovation





In Episode 66 of The Leadership Minutes, Tony Uphoff discusses how technology has disrupted nearly every aspect of business and how leaders are proactively adapting and adapting their organizations to thrive in the digital age. It talks about what needs to evolve. This means proactively recognizing that their companies are technology companies at their core, whether they manufacture heavy equipment or provide financial services. He shares his three priorities that business his leaders must follow to develop and operationalize this technology his mindset.

highlight

01:29 The first (and first and foremost) priority that Tony recommends is that leaders should adopt a digital-first approach to their business. This means prioritizing digital channels, tools, and processes to help businesses stay agile in response to changing market conditions.

02:16 The second key priority that business leaders must focus on is the use of data and analytics. Today’s businesses have access to more data than ever before, and leveraging this information can give them a powerful competitive advantage.

03:05 Finally, Tony says a third key priority in developing a tech mindset is developing a tech-savvy workforce. Tech-savvy employees adapt to new technologies, drive innovation, and help your organization stay ahead of the competition.

03:51 Adopting a digital-first approach, leveraging data analytics, and developing a tech-savvy workforce can position your company for success in the accelerating economy. Point out that it is not about replacing technology. It’s about using technology to empower, optimize, and grow your organization.

04:11 Before wrapping up, Tony has one more thought. His five largest companies in the world by market capitalization are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, all technology companies. But they’re not the only tech companies. why? Various companies such as Goldman Sachs, Exxon, GE, Citibank and Walmart are all becoming technology companies as technology becomes more and more fundamental to every industry and every function. Today, the distinction between tech companies and non-tech companies is becoming less important. The key is to establish a technology mindset as a core part of your company culture.

