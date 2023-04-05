APPLE JAZZ Trademark Owner Beats Apple at CAFC, Overturns TTAB Rebuttal





“Trademarking one good or service does not give priority to all other goods or services in a trademark application. You must show that tacking is possible.” – CAFC

The owner of the APPLE JAZZ trademark has won an appeal from the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) denying his opposition to Apple, Inc.’s application for registration of the trademark APPLE MUSIC. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) ruled that TTAB, based on his one-service priority designation, would claim absolute priority for all services listed in the application to Apple. It said it was legally wrong to allow it.

Apple has filed trademark application number 86/659,444 for APPLE MUSIC, which it has been using since 2015 when it launched its music streaming service. Charles Bertini, the owner of APPLE JAZZ, registered the trademark in New York State for entertainment services in 1991, but he began using the trademark in 1985, well before that. Unaware that he does not have federal registration, Bertini filed a complaint against Apple. Inc. applied to have his APPLE MUSIC registered with the federal government and APPLE JAZZ registered with his USPTO in 2016.

Apple claimed it was entitled to an August 1968 priority date based on the trademark rights it purchased from the Beatles’ record company, Apple Corps, in 2007. Apple Corps registration number 2034964 covers the APPLE mark [g]The TTAB found that the Apple Corps has continued to use the APPLE mark on gramophone records and other recording formats since 1968, and that Apple, Inc. is licensed to do so. Adds the use of APPLE MUSIC to his use of APPLE in 1968 and gives precedence over the Bertinis mark.

On appeal, Bertini argued that the board erred and the CAFC agreed. We have determined that Apple’s use of Apple Music for live performances of music cannot be added to Apple’s use of Apple for gramophone records and, therefore, register Apple Music. I wrote to the court that the application to do so must be rejected.

Temporary attachment allows the trademark owner to modify the trademark over time without losing priority. However, the criteria for invoking the Tucking Doctrine are strict. The court explained that the party trying to suspend it has the burden of showing that the old and new trademarks create the same lasting commercial impression so that consumers see both as the same trademark. The case at issue raised the first impression issue as to the appropriate standard of tacking in the context of trademark registration, the CAFC added. Whether priority can be established for all goods or services in the application simply because it has priority by provisionally attaching the goods or services. It argued that, if it could be established, priority should be granted to all 15 categories of goods and services listed in the application. Services such as providing live music and providing websites with entertainment and sports information were listed. The CAFC has:

By authorizing Apple to claim absolute priority for all services described in an application based on the priority indication of one service described in the application, the Board made a real mistake. Trademarking one good or service does not give priority to all other goods or services in a trademark application. The trademark owner must show that provisional attachment is possible for each good or service for which priority is claimed on that grounds. “

The court further explained that the TTAB confuses the tacking standard with the challenge standard. An opponent can block a trademark by proving likelihood of confusion or priority of use of the listed services, but a trademark applicant cannot establish absolute priority of a trademark. Proof of preference for use of a single service listed in the application forms the complete application. Bertini need only certify priority of his use of APPLE JAZZ for any of the services listed in the Apple, Inc. application, and the CAFC will determine if his use of APPLE JAZZ is the sound of his recordings. I discovered overlap with both production and distribution. Arranging, planning, directing and presenting live performances. The court wrote:

The Board looked only at Apple’s ability to use APPLE MUSIC for the production and distribution of sound recordings, not live music. Even assuming Apple has the right to add the use of APPLE MUSIC for the production and distribution of sound recordings to the use of APPLE for the Apple Corps’ 1968 gramophone record, this was produced in 1968. Not giving Apple priority for performance. Nor does Apple have him set the priority date of the laundry list for other services in the app to 1968.

The court held that tacking cases generally focused on whether two different marks used on the same goods or services could be tacked, rather than on the appropriate criteria for a trademark owner to tack on uses of different goods or services. Ultimately, the new line of tacking goods or services need not be identical, but within the normal evolution of the previous line of tacking goods or services. I judged. Since no reasonable person could have concluded that the gramophone recording and the live performance were substantially identical based on our previous recordings, the CAFC confirmed his Apple Music registration. Overturned the TTAB’s denial of Bertinis’ challenge to the application.

