



With the doors of Watches and Wonders Geneva, Switzerland’s big annual watch trade fair, closed for another year, retailers, consumers and weary critics will find hundreds of new references that point to trends and excellence. should be sifted through and use distressed brand desirability. About 50 watch companies gathered in Geneva, but not big companies like Audemars Piguet, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. So you should also look at some of their products.

Even if limited to a handful of recognizable dial names like Rolex and Patek, the notion of a waiting list for everyday luxury watches (i.e. not made to order or low-volume) is a potential It is becoming more and more familiar to buyers. Philip. These four were released at Watches and Wonders Geneva last week, but if you like any of them, you may have to get ready to queue.

Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 6007G

The brand has almost single-handedly spearheaded the great watch industry revival of the past 25 years (you’ve never actually owned a Patek Philippe), but it feels a little stuck in its ways. The watches that modern buyers might wear rather than lock in as insurance were limited to models of the Swiss giant Nautilus and Aquanaut, both of which demand far outstripped supply. Signs appeared last year with a pair of white gold Calatrava models on calfskin nubuck straps, and now follow a group of three sporty looks distinguishable by blue, red or yellow details. Somewhat youthful and rounded, the white gold case makes it expensive for a time-and-date-only watch on a leather strap. $37,850

A. Lange & Schnee Odysseus Chronograph

Like all of Richemont’s stable of watch brands, A. Lange & Schnee is tight-lipped about numbers that could affect the group’s stock price. is how many Odysseus watches have been produced since Odysseus introduced the model four years ago. Some estimates are in the low triple digits for him, despite unexpected demand. Lange, as it’s commonly called, seems content to keep tinkering with potential buyers, announcing a chronograph version of its first series-produced stainless steel bracelet watch. Of course, it is not an ordinary chrono. Both the running and chronograph seconds hands are centrally located, leaving room for the brand’s signature date and day display. Signals gasps of anticipation from avid collectors.Price at time of application

Vacheron Constantin Traditional Tourbillon Retrograde Date Open Face

Few of the established watch brands were talking about the entry into the modern world with the swagger of Vacheron Constantin, which was founded around the time the Declaration of Independence was signed. For the past decade, the company, which has its roots in 1755, has created the most complicated mechanical clocks ever made, and has attempted partnerships with Abbey Road, his studio and the Louvre. To that compelling paradigm comes a sophisticated complication featuring this gray and pink gold numeral, a tourbillon and his 180-degree retrograde date (referring to the date on the scale). This watch has a distinctively understated style, further accentuated by Vacheron’s distinctiveness through the openwork elements on the dial, a decorative approach first attempted by the company over a century ago.Price at time of application

Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Ferry or Rose

To measure the success of fine watchmaking, nothing is more important than the number of awards a brand wins at the annual Jeanve Watch Grand Prix. In November, Van Cleef won two of his films and was considered a frontrunner for Best Picture. This proves that its poetic complexity wins people’s hearts. Most notably, the winner of the Innovation Award was a women’s watch. Usually such awards are reserved for boys’ toys. Continuing that theme is the enchanting Lady Ferry or Rose. A bejeweled fairy clock keeps time with a diamond-tipped staff. The dreamlike scene is colored in a dull pink, achieved with numerous advanced darts his technique including Prequekur her enamel. (French for daylight. No backing is used on the elements to allow the light to shine through.) Another fascinating piece of his.Price at time of application

Variety store

One of the undeniable trends in watchmaking is that mechanical watches are produced in smaller quantities and sold at higher prices. It may sort the sector by value, but some creatives are getting more imaginative to capture our ever-decreasing attention on an increasingly adventurous watch. not everyone participates in it. Those eight go some way to explaining the eclectic nature of this year’s new models.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Opera Automata

In 2021, the watchmaking masterpiece that was Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Carpe Diem will return under the guise of the Bianlian mask, characteristic of China’s Sichuan opera. is difficult to do. Flicking the latch on the case sets the mechanism in motion, with the dragon’s head sliding to reveal the jumping hour indicator and its tail pointing to the retrograde minute indicator. The chin of the mask will drop. Left eye winks. The right eye, adorned with Louis Vuitton’s four-petal flower monogram, blooms.Price at time of application

Bvlgari Octo Roma Chronograph

Even Bvlgari can’t classify its Octo Roma Classic. Since 2014, the Italian company has been using the Swiss-made Octo he Finissimo as a vehicle for its lofty watchmaking ambitions, winning world thinness records and industry awards along the way. But its challenging form isn’t for everyone. Roma offers a softer, more wearable silhouette and for the first time features a chronograph. winning combination. $9,150

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Automatic Chronograph

Imagine, if you can, a time when Audemars Piguet was just a watchmaking master, not a master of hype. In the late 1990s, Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to End of Days, a black PVD (physical vapor deposition) version of his offshore rugged Royal Oak made to wear in his 1999 film. This arrangement accelerated the culture of celebrity endorsement and collaboration at Audemars Piguet and has certainly contributed to its prevalence in fine watchmaking today. It returns as a limited edition of 500 pieces in black ceramic, but without the Austrian oak itself. $60,300

Gucci 25H Skeleton Flying Tourbillon

There is clear precedent for high-end fashion brands to succeed in luxury watchmaking. With a vast new high watchmaking collection inspired by space, there are signs that that is about to change. Among the 2023 pieces is this urban skeleton flying tourbillon version of his 25H.Price at time of application

Louis Erard Excellence Marquetry

Not all watch brands drive up prices to the point of tearing them up. Louis Erard was keen to get something out of reach, especially mtiers dart watches that cost a lot of money and were made in very small quantities by established manufacturers such as Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin. We decided. The geometric pattern on the dial of this mechanical watch employs a technique called fine marquetry, a type of mosaic of small trees. There are 99 of his watches with dials made by the Swiss craftsman Bastien Chevalier. $4,900

dior la di my dior

Dior’s ability to reinterpret its codes has proven fundamental to its longevity and fascination. Reflects the detail of the Napoleon III chair in the flagship store at 30 Street. Introducing Dior New His Look. Talk about connectivity. This is a 25mm gold model. $48,000

Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Clay

Tennis has a long association with Swiss watchmaking. However, not many brands recommend wearing a watch on the court. Gerald Charles says his version of the eccentric maestro GC Sport has been tested by his ATP Tour players and Gerald has reached his Genta Legacy his model unscathed with his two additions. increase. tennis season. $19,000

NOMOS Graste Club Campus

The moment of German independence came ten years ago in the midst of the so-called frenzy for accessible mechanical watchmaking. As the story goes on and on, NOMOS Glaste has not left the brand somewhat in the shadows, a reflection on watchmaking pundits obsessed with high-tariff watches that oil the wheels of online search. is scarce. This club His Campus is powered by the brand’s hand-wound Alpha His movement, but it’s only $100 more than the Tag Heuer’s Quartz Formula 1. $1,500

