Wordle Review Today: April 5, 2023

This month’s featured artist is Simone Noronha. Learn more about him here.

Wardle 655 5/6

SAUTESCARFSNAILSHADYSMASH

I realized that I am not the kind of person who can start with the same words every day. I’ve seen WordleBot, and I plug in a fair amount of SLATE when nothing else comes to mind. It looks like.

What do I usually have in my brain? I tackled this puzzle at lunchtime and my stomach was growling so I started with SAUTE. My first answer is often food-centric. Tip: Typing bagel only increases your craving for bagels.

I wanted to find the perfect spot for that A, but I’ve seen enough Wheels of Fortune in my life to know how common it is, so I wanted to get an R in the mix is. SCARF came to my mind and I felt like I couldn’t get very far, but I went with it.

Wanting to find another vowel, I threw an I after an A and, thinking how common N is in English, crawled up to SNAIL. And I was a little perplexed.

When I have a grid like this two green squares and I don’t have a clear idea, I often try new words made from unused letters in hopes of unlocking the idea. But nothing really came to mind. It’s easy to overlook the letter Y in Wordle, so I borrowed slang and made it SHADY.

Luckily that yellow H unlocked this one, but I’m not sure I was relieved. I tend to feel more satisfied when I’m not playing Wordle. Yet for some reason, that’s how I handle things today.

Today’s word is SMASH. According to Websters New World College Dictionary, it is a verb that means to fall apart.

featured artist

Simone Noronha is a Dubai-born, New York-based South Asian illustrator and art director. She enjoys weaving her stories and intricate details into her images, using the saturated palette and moody lighting that has become her signature. In an interview with Wired, she said she likes to think of her style of illustration as just letting our natural flaws shine through and doing the best we can with it.

