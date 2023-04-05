Does commercial technology leave national security unchecked? Registry





According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) panel at the Sydney Dialogue, due attention is being paid to the national security implications of private companies taking over from the government as the main source of innovation in defense and intelligence applications. do not have.

“I think the last 1520 years have seen a great change. Governments are much more democratized than the owners and custodians of the best technology because they are so rich and so costly. We have moved to the point of view,” summed up Simon Elisha, Chief Technologist at AWS.

“What we are looking at here is the pace of innovation. The pace of change is so fast that it is no longer possible to control it at the institutional level,” he added.

“Historically, the role of innovation, especially in deep tech, has always been with governments, maybe 30 or 40 years ago. We’ve seen where it really goes: it’s leading innovation in many areas that traditionally would have been under the jurisdiction of the government.” CEO of QuintessenceLabs Vikram Sharma.

Sharma believes that the only way the West can face a rapidly changing technology and threat landscape is through cooperation such as the Australia/US/UK ‘AUKUS’ agreement, which includes plans for cooperation on AI and quantum computing. claimed to be due to Meanwhile, other speakers urged entrepreneurs to rethink their role in defending national security.

Defense Investor Network’s Heather Richman said that between 2010 and 2018, at least $22 billion of Chinese capital was poured into Silicon Valley, adding that “much of it was maliciously motivated to steal IP and other assets. The idea was to shame investors into doing the right thing and making them think about the world through the lens of national security.

“I’m not asking you to do good things for the country, I’m just asking you not to be bad,” Richman added.

Jonathan Rubinsztein, CEO of Australian analytics vendor NUIX, said:

“I don’t like the ‘do no evil’ statement of purpose. I never have it. How do you manage it? Private companies are complicated,” admitted Rubinstein.

Despite the move to the private sector, companies can’t be expected to simply evade or abandon the government, Richman said. She cited the space industry as an example of how industries involved in strategic issues inevitably intertwine with governments.

“You can’t start anything without working with the government. These relationships are not nice to have, they have to be. We need private capital,” said Richman.

But as the world seems to be entering an era of sudden change, Elisha said unfortunately many politicians and policymakers continue to hold different views on the role of government.

Some countries have publicly acknowledged the ongoing public-private changes. In a speech at last week’s defense summit, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong cited low-Earth orbit satellite communications and cloud computing infrastructure as examples of how the military has benefited from private investment, citing the government’s commitment to private companies. Acknowledged the need to accelerate technological development.

“As commercial companies continue to make technology breakthroughs in a variety of areas, and I am confident they will continue to do so, rather than let these new technologies undermine our collective security. , How can we guide the development of the enterprise to ensure that we can contribute?” Wong posed.

The Sydney Dialogue panel also discussed the need to retain allied-trained manpower. Richman cites Carnegie, his Mellon University, and Stanford University as American universities, and more recently Chinese freshmen in his computer science classes are in the majority.

“We are witnessing an era of economic wars, intellectual property wars, academic wars, and they are everywhere,” says Richman.

Sharma said the reality of the geopolitical competition being discussed is that cooperation is not always possible even in the absence of geopolitical issues.

“We have some great education systems with deep IP that can be transferred to individuals who can go and work in other regions, where those learnings themselves are of interest. It may not be working by having or matching itself.”

The CEO said the reality of the moving world includes “decreasing free flow.”

“It is shortsighted to think that we can control the flow of knowledge and information,” Elisha countered.

“You can’t choose not to grasp it. It flows, so it’s how you deal with that world instead of believing the other world is true,” argued an AWS executive. .

