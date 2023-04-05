Catalina UKs Prem Patel’s 5 Retail Tech Questions — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH asks key players in the retail tech space what they think of the space and throws random questions to keep them on their toes. This time, Catalina UK’s Vice President and Managing His Director asks Prem Patel his five questions.

RTIH: The hottest retail tech today, free checkout stores, fast delivery services, metaverses and NFTs, automation and robotics, which one stands out to you and why?

PP: The cost of living crisis has inevitably changed the way we shop today. Locations, platforms and shopping habits are all affected.

But what retailers may not realize is that underlying these behavioral changes is a desire to stretch their money further. So while I’m really excited about the cutting-edge technologies coming to market, technologies around personalization and gamification remain at the top of my list for 2023 and 2024.

A recent study by Catalina reports that 1 in 7 shoppers choose a retailer because of personalized offers. Brands can and should look for ways to personalize their loyalty programs and their entire customer interaction.

Customer data is very large and Catalina wants to help customers present personalized options based on the consumer’s past shopping behavior. Increased customer loyalty is always great in the long run.

And then there’s gamification. Gamification is the process of giving websites, loyalty apps, and communication tools a game-like element through technology features such as Shop & Play. We humans and consumers alike have a natural instinct for competition and reward.

This was demonstrated in a recent survey we conducted, where more than half of respondents reported playing games, and 9 out of 10 said games influence their shopping choices. reporting.

Games are not only fun, but they are a great way to help brands drive more consumer revenue.

So while robots may not be included or hosted on the metaverse, gamification and personalization are both tech solutions that every retailer should have on their shopping list right now. Because nothing is more important than making your customers feel valued and rewarding.

RTIH: Which retail tech trends are overrated?

PP: There is no need for humans in the retail ecosystem as smart machines will do everything. When it comes to the shopper experience, I’m not sure, as human connections play an important role.

As consumers accelerate their transition to wearables, will we really be able to wear lightweight and fashionable AR glasses to experience smells, tastes, textures and temperatures digitally? I’m not sure.

By 2030, it is predicted that we will be able to digitally enhance the food we eat with devices in our mouths.

This means that healthy meals can taste like five-star cuisine. Imagine going to the supermarket and buying a digital tasting device.

