Dos and Don’ts for Success in Times of Crisis





For business owners, the past five years have been a series of once-in-a-generation crises.

Whether it’s Covid-19, the energy crisis, or the war in Ukraine, adaptability is a core value and a condition for survival. When a crisis strikes, every business his leader is faced with a choice: to focus on fundamentals and adapt to the immediate needs of their customers, or to use uncertainty to innovate and disrupt the market. increase.

As we emerge from the winter months, more uncertainty looms. Economic forecasts remain uncertain as warnings of a global recession intensify. So what can companies do to articulate their vision for success and innovate for the future? leads to a step function of growth that persists even when . From Amazon to Mailchimp, there are many examples of organizations choosing to use uncertainty to double their mission, accelerate innovation, and build for the long term.

Here are some examples of how catastrophes inspire creativity

LendInvest was born in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Organizations that saw an opportunity to double down on their mission to simplify real estate finance used the problem to their advantage. The complexity of the global financial crisis contrasted with his LendInvests simple platform that connected clients to short-term real estate loans. Instead of trying to compete in different fields, LendInvest focused on steady and transparent innovation of technology solutions. By developing a technology stack that delivers an experience that aligns with the simplicity of its vision, the organization has proven that innovation doesn’t have to come at the expense of core values.

Remarkably, the LendInvests solution is not overly complicated. Its appeal is based on and will continue to be based on its opposition to complexity. Enterprises today must consider that the complexity of a solution does not have to correspond to the complexity of the problem requiring it. Innovation is often creative, but it also simplifies complex tasks and services.

Perfection is not the goal. Instead, accept that in difficult times, it’s important to believe in and commit to your vision, to be faster and more decisive than your competitors, and to fail fast to succeed. That’s it.

Favorably shape the talent landscape

Uncertain times don’t just affect business processes. The global crisis is punctuated by drastic changes in staff behavior and patterns. Whether working from home, hybrid work, or the recent rise in quiet smoking cessation, an organization’s ability to continuously innovate will depend on its ability to hire and retain talented staff, or its ability to avoid the need altogether. closely related to the ability to

The past few weeks have highlighted the vulnerability of the current job market like never before. Mass layoffs swept across the tech industry, including high-profile retirements on Twitter, Meta, and Amazon. This has sparked renewed debate about the future of work, with some suggesting a revival of a hustle culture and a need for more focus on maintaining a core of high-performing individuals, while increasing pressure on staff. Some warn that it simply leads to poor quality output. .

There are many diverse and rapidly changing situations to consider when navigating the tech talent landscape. So how do organizations create an innovative workforce in a highly competitive market that is susceptible to change?

The answer is to focus on a few influential individuals alongside technological innovation.

The market is moving in a direction that puts pressure on the budgets of organizations. On top of this, employees don’t stay with the same company as long as they used to. To solve this, organizations should develop processes that are agnostic of organizational knowledge, increase the number of processes that rely on AI, hyperautomation and high-performance computing, and increase the number of training and hiring resources that can withstand the flexibility of long-term employment. You have to build a practice. Habit.

The answer is there.it’s just a race to implement them

As mentioned earlier, the key to innovation and success in challenging times like next year is speed, not perfection. Gartner says hyperautomation has moved from an option to a survival condition. For many, the innovations they need to succeed have already been identified. It’s a matter of who is willing to accept it. To paraphrase George S. Patton, a good plan executed soon is better than a perfect plan executed next week.

The use of AI and automation is not at odds with human labor, but rather complementary. The current weight of the technology industry is too great for tech workers to bear. We address this issue on both sides by focusing on hiring and developing talented employees and investing in the tools that enable them to be successful. All that remains is to focus on the organization’s vision and do everything in its power to make it happen.

