DIFI panel highlights impact of technological innovation on families





Hosted by the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) in partnership with WISE and the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), the event discussed policies and programs to support families in least developed countries.

Held on the sidelines of the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, the event also brought together delegates from around the world to discuss the impact of technological change on families.

The speaker, moderated by Al Jazeera Media Network presenter Rawaa Auge, explored the impact of technological change on family relationships (marriage, parenthood, intergenerational, etc.) and how its use can affect the mental health of both children and women. and its effects on physical health. It highlights the role digital technology can play in the field of education and health, especially after the post-COVID-19 upheaval.

It also addresses the challenges, obstacles and risks faced by children and women in the least developed countries, as well as policies and programs that support them in building families by taking advantage of the opportunities offered by these technological advances and innovations. I also touched on

Sultana Afdhal, CEO of WISH, expressed her joy in sharing the results of her research on the impact of increased use of digital technology by children on their health and well-being. We help young people reach their full potential in a safe and healthy way by building policies that bring digital technology into their minds and enable them to reap the benefits of access to technology.

Dr. Sharifa Norman Al-Emadi, Executive Director of DIFI, said that DIFI is a collaborative effort to provide evidence that contributes to the development and implementation of family-friendly policies and programs in all health, social, economic and cultural aspects. He said he was always interested in his work.

Layla Baker, UNFPA-Arab States Regional Director, highlighted the opportunities that technology offers for girls and women, linking UNFPA and DIFI in the least developed countries to help adolescent girls and women use technology to better serve them. We highlighted the partnerships that will help us use it in our own way. their health, well-being, and contribution to the community;

Focusing on digital parenting, Dr. Raian Ali, Professor of Information and Computing Technologies, Faculty of Science and Technology, Hamad Bin Khalifa University said: In parenting, it is important to prioritize a family-centered approach rather than focusing solely on the child.

Technology has provided affordable entertainment for disadvantaged and low-income people. It is imperative that we use technology for a clear purpose and not rely on escapism.

Professor Shekhar Saxena, Professor of Global Mental Health, Global Health and Population Practices, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health concluded the discussion by stating: Children’s mental health in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

