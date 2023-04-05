Oldest house in Naples reopened since Hurricane Ian





The oldest house in Naples has withstood the test of time and Hurricane Ian and is now reopened.

The Historic Palm Cottage in Naples was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian.

“We have been closed ever since Hurricane Ian came and wreaked havoc on our home, but now we are open,” said John Telishak, education manager at Historic Palm Cottage.

Historic Palm Cottage has seen a lot since it was built in 1895. Through two world wars, the 1918 Spanish Flu and Covid, punched by Donna, Wilma and Irma, Ian was a heavyweight.

“We actually had to remove all the original pine floors that were in the house..they are still in the house. They were restored but they were buckled,” Telischak said. rice field.

Telischak told WINK News that the crew dried, washed and refinished each floorboard. Members and staff were joined by members of the public on Tuesday to celebrate the reopening of the oldest house in Naples.

Visitor Carol Berezin from Massachusetts said:

Berezin and Donald Nicholas are regulars when visiting Naples.

“It’s amazing. We’re looking at the waterway it originated from and how well they’ve restored it. Everything’s back to its original state. It’s really impressive,” says Nicholas. I was.

“It’s a step back in time. It’s actually really fascinating to look at the pictures and read the descriptions underneath to see how people lived,” Berezin said.

“It has always been an important part to see Naples grow from what was basically a tiny little settlement to the larger, decidedly vibrant city it is today, relying on the wealthy.

Even a powerful hurricane couldn’t dampen that feeling on Tuesday.

Palm Cottage is free and open to the public until Saturday.

We are always looking for members and volunteers who are passionate about the history of Naples.

Click here for more information on the historic mansion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winknews.com/2023/04/04/oldest-house-in-naples-reopening-for-the-first-time-since-hurricane-ian/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related