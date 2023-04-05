Streaming Killed E3 | Wired





The most anticipated gaming event of the year has been canceled yet again. Last week, the organizer abruptly canceled his E3 2023. It was previously scheduled to return this June for its first in-person event since 2019.

On March 30, IGN announced that the Entertainment Software Association (the organization behind the trade show) would become a member, saying that while E3 continues to be a beloved event and brand, this year’s convention has a long way to go. reported that they simply did not get the sustained attention they needed. Showcase the size, strength and influence of the industry.

Once the epicenter of big game news, E3 took to the armpits of Los Angeles, the downtown area around the LA Convention Center and Staples Center (now known as the Crypto.com Arena), for nearly a week of presentations. invited participants from all over the world. and flashy. It was a place where attendees could attend the event, get previews of upcoming games, exclusive interviews, and come face-to-face with industry legends like Shigeru Miyamoto.

However, E3 struggled as top players embraced direct-to-audience distribution such as Nintendo Direct and PlayStation Direct. Today, events like The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighleys Summer Game Festa’s combination of private, in-person events and content specifically tailored for online enjoyment play a role.The economy as a factor in the decision to cancel. headwind. Additionally, according to Pierre-Louis, companies are beginning to experiment with how to find the right balance between in-person events and digital his marketing opportunities.

In contrast to fan conventions like PAX, or gatherings focused on knowledge and networking like the Game Developers Conference, E3 is mutually beneficial for those who make games and those who cover them. It was one big marketing event. The value was in who we could bring to the event and how accessible those companies were to attendees. In the past, Nintendo, Microsoft, PlayStation, Ubisoft, Bethesda, and a handful of other companies have held press conferences in succession to kick off the event prior to the official opening.

But thanks to streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube, businesses can now deliver news to consumers in person and online at the same time, without the need for public relations firms or journalists. For example, Nintendo perfected this with Nintendo Direct. This is a series of highly publicized and tightly controlled pre-recorded marketing events. Similarly, Keighley’s Summer His Show, which took place at a time when no one could safely come together, is envisioned as a digitally savvy event that can take place without the need for a physical presence. . Between a game company creating its own event and Keathley’s growth in the streaming space thanks to the popularity of his awards games, E3 is almost redundant.

Attendance was declining even before E3 organizers began canceling events due to Covid-19 concerns. Over the past few years, celebrities such as Keanu Reeves, Aisha Tyler, and Pele have come to publicize their involvement in various games. Steven Spielberg and James Cameron made excruciating cameos onstage. Sony, Xbox, Nintendo, Ubsifot, Sega and Tencent have all dropped out in the weeks leading up to this year’s scheduled events, choosing to focus on presentations elsewhere, so they’re all set for 2023. None of this seemed possible.

