GATC Health Establishes East Coast Presence with WVU Innovation Corporation





GATC will build an AI-driven drug discovery hub adjacent to West Virginia University to scale existing drug discovery projects and accelerate drug development services.

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GATC Health Corp, a technology company transforming drug discovery and disease prediction using uniquely disruptive artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a new West Virginia Together with the University Innovation Corporation (WVUIC), we have established an AI-based life sciences/biotechnology R&D hub to create safer, more effective treatments and accelerate personalized medicine. GATC expands its own innovative drug and diagnostic discovery within its facilities, partners with pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development, and distributes GATC’s more than 500 personalized predictive health reports through its health plan partners. Support distribution.

By moving its AI-driven lab operations to West Virginia, the company will be able to attract more biotech and pharmaceutical partners to offer cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based services within its facility. It will also enhance and accelerate GATC’s own drug development programs using his WVUIC’s medicinal chemistry infrastructure for highly efficient synthesis and testing of new therapeutic compounds. His 1.2 million-square-foot building at WVUIC, formerly Mylan’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, is now dedicated to driving positive change in West Virginia through science and technology innovation.

GATC will build an AI-driven drug discovery hub adjacent to West Virginia University.

tweet this

Management announced that the first major project at the new facility will be to expand the development of drug candidates to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). West Virginia and the surrounding Appalachian region have one of the highest rates of her PTSD per capita in the country. GATC will also continue to develop innovative drug candidates to treat fentanyl dependence, a leading cause of death in the United States.As GATC’s AI platform discovers safer and more treatments, the company’s The discovery and advanced testing of new treatments for addiction has received a great deal of attention: effective ways to bring the addicted brain back to a more normal state.

“We are thrilled that GATC Health has chosen West Virginia University to establish an innovative artificial intelligence-driven R&D hub to advance drug development and our understanding of substance use disorders. And great news for all of Mountain State,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “The drug epidemic is affecting all communities in West Virginia and the United States, and we must work together to overcome this devastating crisis. We look forward to continuing our partnership with GATC Health as we begin with ‘Innovation Corporation’.

GATC’s Multiomics Advanced Technology (MAT) platform simulates biochemical interactions to accurately predict the body’s response of pharmaceutical assets to specific diseases. GATC recently published a study demonstrating that his MAT platform can predict positive human outcomes for compounds with his 88% accuracy and drug failure with an unprecedented his 84% ​​accuracy. Has completed. MAT can analyze approximately 400 trillion biological data points in approximately 7 minutes, reducing drug development time from years to months. MAT also provides detailed analysis of individual genetic data to generate 509 different SNP health risk reports (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms). These advanced reports are used by healthcare systems, providers, and laboratories to predict an individual patient’s genetic risk for 32 disease categories and enable patients to take preventative measures before their disease progresses. make it possible.

GATC Chief Operating Officer Tyrone Lam said: “The WVUIC facility is ideal for our vision and will help us bring these important treatments to people faster. Together we will leverage advanced AI to deliver better medicines faster. We are trying to establish new best practices that we discover in

GATC joins two pharmaceutical companies that recently announced that they are leasing space at the WVUIC facility. WVU and the West Virginia University Health System, commonly branded as WVU Medicine, officially took ownership of his 1.2 million square foot property on Chestnut Ridge Road in March 2022. office space.

“GATC Health’s expansion in West Virginia will bring technology innovation beyond Silicon Valley to remote locations found in clusters where universities provide resources to drive growth in economic development, professional research and employment. “It’s a perfect example of how it’s spreading,” said Rebecca Fannin, author of the recently published book Silicon Heartland.

GATC President Jeff Moses said, “We will use this prime facility and university support to not only advance our business initiatives, but also provide direct and immediate benefits to the Morgantown area and West Virginia. “We are hiring a life sciences and biotech focused team, R&D lab technicians, and administrative staff to further attract partner companies to the facility and deliver treatments that will have a major impact on 13 states in the Appalachian region. brings significant progress in

The move to GATC’s WVU Innovation Corporation facility is further evidence of the company’s recent growth initiatives, including the addition of industry-leading expertise to its management team and advisory board. The GATC team’s experience includes developing highly scalable and secure technologies for the Department of Defense, GrubHub, GoDaddy, and IBM Watson. The Scientific Advisory Board includes Dr. Richard Schatz, co-inventor of the coronary stent. Herb Boyer, co-founder of Genentech, the first biotech company to go public and co-inventor of genetic engineering. Dr. Jonathan Lakey, Professor Emeritus at UC Irvine School of Medicine and author of over 500 scientific publications.

For more information about WVU Innovation Corporation, visit Innovation.WVU.edu.

Watch GATC Health’s overview video on fentanyl addiction.

About GATC Health GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through innovative AI platforms and approaches. This AI platform and approach de-risks the drug pipeline and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company’s proprietary, validated Multiomics Advanced Technology (MAT) platform simulates billions of human biochemical interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. to hold. GATC now envisions a future of medicine where health is protected, disease is cured, and the unique biology of every human being is precisely treated.

GATC is accelerating the future of predictive, personalized healthcare today.

Source GATC Health Corp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatc-health-establishes-east-coast-presence-at-wvu-innovation-corporation-301790920.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related