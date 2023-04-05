Google Cloud brings new blood to go-to-market organizations





Google Cloud announced today that it is making some major changes within its go-to-market organization. This comes just weeks after promoting Adaire Fox-Martin to his new role as top sales executive for the cloud infrastructure business.

Changes in Alphabet Inc.’s cloud division include hiring a number of new executives and rebranding the consulting services division of Google Clouds, all aimed at improving the efficiency of its sales operations.

In an internal announcement provided exclusively to SiliconANGLE, Google Cloud revealed that Tara Brady has joined the company as its new head of market development in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Serving as the voice of customers and partners across EMEA, Brady joined from Microsoft Corp., where he led the company’s worldwide sales and strategic partnerships organization.

Another new name is Bob Frati. Bob Frati, who joined at the end of April, leads his team of global Google Workspace specialist sales separate from the Google Cloud infrastructure business. Frati has been a key hire, most recently at Salesforce Inc. where he served as Chief Sales Officer and Success Officer at Slack. According to Google, Workspaces’ go-to-market team will be focused under him, helping to bring together regional and global specialists. Frati is from Amazon Web Services Inc. He will report to Phil Davis, where he joined six months ago. Davis leads Google Cloud go. -Professional sales to market.

In yet another significant change, Lee Moore, who previously led the Google Clouds Cloud Customer Experience Unit, will lead the expanded and rebranded Google Cloud Consulting organization. This is a new umbrella organization that brings together CCE and Cloud Learning Services, a new global service delivery team that brings together parts of the old Global Delivery Centers and Centers of Excellence team. The organization will operate under what Google calls a hybrid global/regional model, “providing customers with a comprehensive global service portfolio while allowing regional service teams to focus on customers.”

Under Moore, Google Cloud Consulting will continue to work with the enterprise partner ecosystem to deliver consulting services and help create more value for customers. It took Moore over a year before he stepped foot in Google Cloud after more than 30 years at Accenture.

That’s not the only change to the Go-To-Market team. Others include:

Tom DeFeo, who most recently led North America Customer Engineering during his three years at Google Cloud, will now lead an expanded go-to-market solutions organization that will bring together solutions architects, solution management, portfolio lifecycle management and more. increase. He aims to provide repeatable solutions to his customers across geographies. Carrie Tharp, who was Google Cloud’s Vice President of Retail, will lead her GTM Strategic Industries organization, which includes industry market leaders across areas such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chains, and sustainability. increase. Former Vice President of Global Strategic Industries and Customers She is a 10 year Google Cloud veteran Umesh Vemuri will lead his new GTM Strategic Pursuits team and identify his opportunities for future business develop and turn them into scalable programs. Matt Renner, who has held leadership positions at Microsoft, Oracle Corp. and Salesforce, will join Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer of GTM to develop Google Cloud’s long-term go-to-market strategy. Greta Krupetzky will lead the strategy and operations team on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, regional leaders such as Karan Bajwa, Tomo Hirate and Eduardo Lopez will continue to play their part.

As Google Cloud grows, we frequently evaluate the appropriate organizational structure to serve our customers and partners, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The changes announced today ensure that we have the right people and systems to serve our customers and partners now and in the future.

This personnel move suggests that Fox-Martin is determined to succeed in Google Cloud’s sales operations. In her January, she was promoted to her new role of President of the Google Cloud Go-to-Market Organization. Google Cloud emphasized that her job was an entirely new role at the time, but analysts said she left her company in May to become co-CEO of UiPath Inc. He was seen as a successor to Robert Enslin.

Analysts say Fox-Martin is closing its Google Cloud sales organization at a critical time for the company as growth in the cloud infrastructure and services industry slows as companies look to optimize their spending on technology. likely to be tasked with making the company more efficient and competitive. The economic slowdown has also hit Google LLC’s advertising business, putting more pressure on its cloud units and starting to make up for it.

Holger Mueller of Constellation Research Inc. says Google has long struggled to find the right go-to-market approach for Google Cloud and may have found a solution with Fox-Martin. . “She has about 14 years at SAP and she has over 18 years at Oracle and has deep go-to-market experience,” he said. “She knows the needs of the enterprise well, and that only benefits her Google, which faces challenges with coverage, relevance and access. Both lead the newly formed global team.”

Mueller said Frati’s appointment was prudent. Because Frati should help the company make future workspaces more relevant and challenge his Microsoft dominance there. You can also hire Brady from Microsoft. Because Microsoft has a more extensive product list.

“Google Cloud’s go-to-market team is becoming a little more services-centric and Accenture-centric,” added Mueller. “It’s important to reassure other large system integrators that Google Cloud is still open to doing business with all system integrators.”

