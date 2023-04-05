Why it’s wise not to try to do everything with web technologies





With all the buzz around ChatGPT and generative AI, it’s almost impossible not to consider the possibility of integrating the latest and greatest generation of tools into your business and workflows.

As a leading e-commerce agency, envisions a fully automated online business that can generate website content, measure responses from web traffic, and provide feedback loops to inform digital advertising and content changes, all in real time. I realized that I was doing

We may be far from a fully automated web store, but there’s no denying that technologies like AI are having a huge impact on how we do business, for better or worse.

Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Shopify Magic in the retail industry can help companies efficiently write product descriptions and create well-crafted product pages, improving operational efficiency. , other applications of AI have not been so successful.

When it comes to technology, there is pressure on companies to do everything as early adopters. But the reality is that not all high-tech tools are suitable for all companies. Here’s how to figure out when you’re adopting new technology for your web presence and when it’s frustrating both you and your customers.

data

Many companies are grappling with data collection where the net is too wide. Data is a unified language that tells your company where it is and what it needs going forward. Data is the best first checkpoint when considering whether to adopt a new technology.

I saw this struggle firsthand when I worked at my father’s brick-and-mortar denim shop. Our computers were full of data, but to no avail to me. Instead, I needed information and actionable insight.

In today’s digital ecosystem, businesses have unprecedented amounts of data at their fingertips. This gives you valuable insight into your customer’s journey and allows you to identify techniques that can help improve their experience. For example, in e-commerce, metrics such as abandoned carts and browsing behavior can indicate that businesses need to provide the personalization their customers want. Many retailers are turning to AI to address these issues with predictive power.

Take a more precise approach by identifying the types of data that are most valuable to your business through data mapping. From there, make better decisions about what technology to invest in, from smart checkouts to combat spikes in abandoned carts, to more precise advertising tailored to attract more traffic from specific audiences. can be lowered.

Consider outsourcing your technology strategy

One of the most common mistakes companies of all sizes make is overinvesting in IT and technology when all they need is a good consultant.

Many retailers are often distributed in locations that are not only responsible for manufacturing products, but also selling them. The sales part is becoming more complex as companies seek to manage their own marketing, technology and merchandising in-house.

A retailer’s role doesn’t have to mean understanding how every e-commerce technology works and how it integrates into your business. Learn the basics and consider hiring an expert to fix the problem. Instead of investing in an entire IT department that has to be overseen, it’s often more cost-effective to hire a good strategist who can advise on where the technical gaps lie.

Think of strategists like plumbers. Just tell them where the leak is happening so they can figure out the cause and find a solution instead of wasting a lot of time and money connecting unnecessary pipes to the wall yourself.

Make a plan to revisit your tech stack

Jumping on every tech trend isn’t a good idea, but the speed of technological innovation requires you to refresh your tech stack every three to five years.

In fact, some companies have fallen into the trap of not updating their technology quickly enough. Websites are expensive. I have seen many companies fall prey to the sunk cost fallacy, resisting change simply because they have invested so much time and money into their current web strategy.

The reality is that customers have no choice and are happy to shop elsewhere if they are not happy with their shopping experience. In fact, a Propel Software survey (via ZDNet) found that over half of consumers said they would stop using a brand after a single bad experience.

While it may be tempting to put technological improvements on the back burner, it may be more cost-effective in the long run to tackle them head-on. According to his 2019 Recur study, e-commerce customer acquisition costs have increased 60% over the past five years. Businesses cannot afford not to polish their web store presence.

Think of updating your tech stack as a form of accountability (to your business and customers). Always check and ask the tough questions about what needs upgrading.

It’s easy to fall into the shiny object syndrome when innovation is at a steady pace. The latest and greatest technology may be enticing, but in reality, it’s core business functions like product quality and customer experience that keep shoppers. If the technology you’re exploring doesn’t seamlessly improve your foundation, it’s probably a shining object.

Business leaders can spend their energies solving bigger problems by making better use of data, outsourcing technical work, and continuously iterating.

