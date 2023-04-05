The FBI seizes Genesis Market, a cybercrime forum used for large-scale identity theft.





CNN—

The FBI and European law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 100 people as part of a global crackdown on a cybercrime forum that facilitated a large-scale identity theft, officials said Wednesday.

The operation is an invitation-only crime forum that has provided data, including logins for more than 80 million user accounts, stolen from 1.5 million computers worldwide over the past five years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. It targeted a certain Genesis Market.

On Tuesday, the FBI took one of the major websites used by its cybercrime forum offline, prompting more than 10 countries from the Netherlands to Australia to launch raids and other measures against alleged cybercriminals. was involved.

At least some of the arrests occurred in the United States, a senior FBI official told reporters Wednesday.

The agency seized the Genesis Market web domain pursuant to a court order from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, according to a seizure notice seen by CNN. According to the seizure notice, the FBI named the removal Operation Cookie Monster.

Genesis Market has played a key role in allowing cybercriminals to access hacked computers to carry out other forms of fraud such as identity theft and ransomware attacks.

Criminal forums promoting personal bank account logins emerged from research conducted by hackers into anti-fraud technologies used by hundreds of banks and payment systems, according to cybersecurity researchers.

Genesis Market also sells digital fingerprints, a set of data collected from computers that identify individual users online. The Genesis Market ad claims that as long as someone has access to a hacked computer, the computer’s fingerprints will remain up to date, say researchers at cybersecurity firm Sophos.

In other words, Genesis customers don’t make one-time purchases of stolen undated information. In his Genesis Market analysis last year, Sophos said it was paying for de facto subscriptions to the victim’s information, even if it changed.

The FBI seizure is the latest in a string of international law enforcement sting operations that increasingly involve systematic arrests and house searches on multiple continents. In January 2022, the FBI and EU law enforcement agency Europol seized computers and his servers after identifying over 100 companies at risk of being hacked by cybercriminals.

The law enforcement action against Genesis Market follows the FBI’s raid on another popular crime forum, BreachForums. The FBI has arrested a 20-year-old New York man accused of being the founder of BreachForums.

While arrests take some cybercriminals offline, other suspected hackers often quickly take their place as the demand for stolen personal data soars.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/04/politics/genesis-market-fbi-seizure/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related