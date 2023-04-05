Google wants to allow apps to delete accounts





Google is introducing new Play Store rules requiring apps to have an easily found option to delete their account, both in the app itself and on the web. In a blog post Wednesday, the company said the change is intended to give users more control over their in-app data.

This rule applies to apps that can create accounts. We removed the app before you requested account deletion, so we try to avoid having to re-download the app for you. The company plans to add a field to the Google Play store that links the user to her web address for account deletion.

A mockup of what the data deletion section of the Play Store looks like. GIF: Google

The policy has some caveats that developers should be aware of. It explicitly states that simply allowing users to temporarily deactivate or freeze their accounts is not sufficient to meet the requirement. It also stipulates that the developer must delete the user’s data along with the account unless there is a valid reason to keep the user’s data. (This includes legal or security requirements, but developers must disclose how users hold her data.)

This is a relatively big change and may require some work from some developers, so it won’t go into effect immediately. By May 7th, you will need to use Google’s existing data safety form to add details about your data deletion practices. The user can see how the app will handle account and data deletion early next year, but the developer can apply for an extension until May 31, 2024.

Google isn’t the first to implement this kind of requirement. Apple announced a similar policy in October 2021, which will take effect in June 2022. The App Store rules have similar requirements and caveats, but are not mandated to allow users to delete their accounts via her web.

