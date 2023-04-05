Google should allow Android apps to delete accounts and data





We want to make deleting app accounts as easy as creating app accounts. The company announced that his Android app on the Play Store should allow users to delete accounts and their data both within the app and on the web. Also, if the user requests to permanently delete the account, the developer must erase the account data.

The move is intended to “better educate” users on being in control of their data and increase their trust in apps and the Play Store as a whole. It also gives you more flexibility. According to Google, you can delete certain data (such as your uploaded content) without permanently wiping your account. Web requirements also eliminate the need to reinstall the app just to remove information.

This policy is being implemented in stages. Creators have until her December 7th to answer data deletion questions on the app’s safety form. Store listings will start showing the changes in early 2024. Developers can apply for an extension until her May 31st next year.

The change comes months after Apple enacted similar rules for App Store software. In both cases, companies were concerned about privacy breaches and the ensuing repercussions, and they didn’t want their users to fall prey to data breaches because they couldn’t easily delete their accounts and sensitive information when they stopped using the app. I don’t want it.

This also follows an intensifying effort by regulators to demand more control over services. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently proposed a rule change requiring an easy way to cancel subscriptions and memberships. The FTC focuses more on unwanted charges than on privacy, but its message to app makers is clear. That is to face repercussions if you don’t give them more control over your account.

