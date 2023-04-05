How Restaurants Streamline Expense Management with Virtual Credit Cards for Employees | Celent





Corporate credit cards are no longer just the prerogative of large corporations. Thanks to technology, this has become a powerful tool for his SMBs, including restaurants, who want to streamline their expense management processes and have more control over their spending.

Technology has changed the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including restaurants, approach expense management. Once the domain of large corporations, corporate credit cards are now a powerhouse for small businesses thanks to technological innovations that have enabled capabilities such as virtual card issuance, just-in-time funding, and transparent analytics. It has become a tool. These features give employers peace of mind and help streamline employee expense management.

Restaurants in particular have many unique challenges when it comes to expense management. The restaurant, which has a large number of consumers walking through its doors each day, has a much higher total number of transactions than other his SMBs while dealing with highly variable costs. In addition to volume and highly variable costs, the industry has high staff turnover, further complicating expense management. This complex environment requires flexible spend management, making restaurants an ideal business for a modern approach to corporate cards.

Why restaurants need virtual card issuance and spend management

One of the key features the restaurant industry is looking for in an expense management partner is virtual card issuance. The ability to issue tokenized cards in real time allows for a more flexible approach to managing expenses. This is especially important in the restaurant industry, where employees have frequent schedule changes and may not be paid for long periods of time. Virtual card issuance allows employers to issue cards quickly and securely without the need for physical cards.

Expenditure management is another key feature of modern expense management programs. By setting maximum transaction amounts, limiting the frequency of transactions, and restricting the merchants at which cards can be used, employers can help employees reduce fuel, utility, and wastage while minimizing the potential for fraud. You can help cover variable costs such as goods. This feature is especially important in the restaurant industry, where high volumes of transactions and high employee turnover can create opportunities for fraud.

Make analytics and risk management a priority

Modern risk management capabilities are also essential to any expense management program. By leveraging machine learning to identify fraud patterns and provide real-time alerts, employers can proactively identify and address potential issues. This is especially important in the restaurant industry, where small frauds can add up quickly and have a big impact on your bottom line.

In addition to these core capabilities, a modern expense management program should also offer transparent analytics. The ability to track and analyze spending patterns in real time allows employers to identify areas where spending can be optimized and areas of potential risk. This level of transparency gives employers peace of mind and empowers them to make data-driven decisions that benefit the entire business.

put it all together

In conclusion, corporate credit cards are no longer the prerogative of large corporations only. Thanks to technology, this has become a powerful tool for his SMBs, such as restaurants, who want to streamline their expense management process and have more control over their spending. Virtual card issuance, spend management, risk management capabilities and transparent analytics are all key features that the restaurant industry should look for in an expense management partner. By partnering with a provider that offers these features, restaurants can better manage expenses, minimize the risk of fraud, optimize spending and increase profitability.

Rachel Huber, Market Intelligence Lead at Marqeta, a global modern card issuance platform, said: Powered by open APIs, the platform will enable customers to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerate product development, and democratize access to card issuing technology. Huber previously served as Senior Analyst in Payments Operations at Javelin Strategy & Researchs. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Luver, where she earned her BBA in Finance and Marketing from the School of Business, and her MBA, specializing in Investment Management.

Are you an industry thought leader with a restaurant technology perspective you’d like to share with our readers? If so, please review our editorial guidelines and submit your article for consideration for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://restauranttechnologynews.com/2023/04/how-restaurants-can-streamline-expense-management-with-virtual-credit-cards-for-employees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related