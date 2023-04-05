Hamilton Area Tree Doctor Gets Horrible Business Lesson From Google





Springtime at Westwood Tree Care is typically filled with the roar of chainsaws and wood chippers. But this season, Westwood’s Google profile was suspended due to a series of digital outages. This hit business hard for his month.

Prospects looking for your business on a search platform typically find a highly recognizable Google business profile on the right side of their search results that lists your phone number, website, hours of operation, reviews, and more.

Suddenly, Hamilton-area arborists find themselves locked out of their primary marketing tool. Owner Louis Stroud says Westwood receives far fewer calls than he used to. To make matters worse, a search for Westwood Tree Care led customers to Westwood Tree Services, a similar company based in Kingston.

“I have work from repeat customers and I can immediately see the difference between last year and this year,” says Stroud.

The troubles began when Stroud moved out, leaving the Burlington rental Westwood was registered with to his newly purchased Cambridge home. Hoping to expand into the Waterloo area, but to maintain a business base in the Hamilton and Burlington areas, he set up a new profile at his new address. Stroud grew up in Hamilton with the reporter for this article. I was.

Google distinguishes between companies with physical locations and those with service areas. Stroud, he admits, didn’t realize that his business needed to have a service area, not a physical address. But none of the dozens of emails exchanged between him and the tech company explained what prompted the notice of suspicious activity.

That’s why marketing firms exist, says Vince Bucciachio, founder of Hamilton-based SociallyInfused Media. Beyond just running ads, the marketing team is like “insurance” if something goes wrong, he added.

“Trying to manage these tools yourself is difficult,” says Bucciachio.

You are an arborist and a plumber. This is not your expertise. “

In a series of emails seen by The Spectator from late February to mid-March, Stroud solicited information from four different Google representatives to prove his company was legitimate. He pleaded that he had sent documents and photographs, including articles of incorporation and insurance policies. None met the requirements.

A Google representative claimed that the case had been escalated and they were working on the issue. Stroud said he spoke to a representative by phone, but the call was only to tell him someone else was reaching out.

As an arborist, Stroud is often seen hanging in a tree with a chainsaw in hand. Unfortunately that means he missed his call from Google and there is no way to call back.

Instead of the desired validation, Westwood Tree Care’s business profile was suspended on March 8 and removed entirely from Google’s search results pages.

In a March 9 email, a Google representative told Stroud, “After a team of experts performed their own checks,[his]Business Profile met the criteria necessary to appear on Google Maps. We have concluded that we are not satisfied,” he said.

A few days later, a communication breakdown forced Stroud to seek help from a third party to restore his profile.

Spectator reached out to Google for comment, but did not receive a response regarding Stroud’s status by the deadline.

Westwood started eight years ago. It’s a small business spread by word of mouth and lawn billboards, says Stroud. He spent very little money on advertising. The real growth came when he started paying attention to his Google reviews and profile.

“We’ve noticed a really dramatic shift in customer calls saying, ‘I saw you on Google,’ or ‘You’re the best company in the area on Google,’” says Stroud.

He expects this growth to continue and has added two new employees, increasing Westwood’s staff to eight. And spend the money on new trucks and equipment.

Stroud’s dump truck decals do not include his website. Before these issues, he said, customers were better off visiting his Google profile.

Bucciachio calls an out-of-control platform dependency a “dangerous game.”

“Not only are we dependent on this third-party platform, but we’re not managing it efficiently. It’s a really scary combination.”

While waiting for a solution to the deadlock, Stroud expressed frustration at the callousness of communication with Google and the helplessness of his business being tied to the tech giant. “I understand that I am of no use to them,” he said, but still had to put his profile back online.

He hired Next Call, an Ohio-based company specializing in Google marketing, to advocate on his behalf.

Bucciachio recommends a diversified marketing portfolio for his clients. “No matter how simple a business is, we should always invest in alternatives because we want to be resilient when storms come and go.”

Now Stroud agrees. Given the marketing potential and scope of Google’s use, he did not perform ‘due diligence’.

“For a small business, you end up working more than you need to to save money, which can definitely hurt you,” he said.

But after a meeting with the Next Call marketing team on March 28, Stroud said in a phone call the next day, “I woke up this morning and said, ‘Your page is live,’ with a deep sigh of relief.” arrived.

The month-long experience at Google was “quite an ordeal,” he added.

