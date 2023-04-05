Rob Leathern has left Google. Now he wants to talk about his AI and his ChatGPT.





When people start complaining that your tech companies are ruining the world, you hire someone like Rob Leathern. Just as the Cambridge Analytica scandal convinced the public that Facebook was an existential threat to democracy, he joined Meta, formerly known as Facebook. During the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic, Leathern led efforts to address privacy, misinformation, and other issues in Facebook’s advertising system. Shortly after the election, Google poached him to become VP of privacy and security-related products, just as regulators embarked on a years-long effort to step up investigations into the search giant. I appointed Leathern as

Chat GPT-4 Worth Upgrading? | | Technology of the future

After two years at Google, Leathern has retired. He tweeted that Friday was his last day at the company, and Leathern agreed to take a call with his Gizmodo, giving no explanation as to why he left Google or where he’s going next. We talked a lot about one topic. He talks about artificial intelligence.

Leatherns’ background gives him extraordinary insight into what must happen when the world is obsessed with tools like ChatGPT and the way businesses like OpenAI grow exponentially. Gives.

In the early 2010s, Silicon Valley’s blind optimism and quick money-making shielded the tech giant from criticism. Things are different now. Almost as fast as AI chatbots grabbed the attention of the public, we started talking about whether the technology will destroy us all. We need to strengthen our program so that we can say we are listening to your concerns, but don’t worry. Leathern knows how to perform that kind of operation.

G/O Media can earn commissions

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Thomas Germain: Looking at the last few years of your career, you’ve hopped from company to company, addressing some of the biggest social issues in the tech world. How do you see your moments living with AI?

Rob Leathern: Yeah. I remember him back in 2017 when he joined Facebook and worked on integrity. AI feels like social media did in his 2015 or 2016. There was an opportunity to build systems to deal with big problems, but not necessarily anyone had done it yet. I think we were at the same kind of inflection point, but moving more rapidly. The pace of change is so fast that now is a good time to think about it.

TG: So, I know you’re not an AI tech expert, but as a tech guy, do you have any idea how far we are from Rubicon?

RL: I think there are people in a better position to answer that question than I am, but what I can say is that there is an incredible amount of momentum that puts pressure on people on both sides to act quickly. The incentives to do bother me. There is a lot of pressure in companies to keep making progress, finding ways to train the next model, and reaching the next milestone.

And what I’ve seen from my work on privacy over the past six years is that there are pressures on the other side of the coin as well. Regulators are also competing with each other and everyone wants to be seen as pushing these advances. Must move. At the same time, some companies are under pressure to withhold more than they would like.

TG: Well, there is real tension. OpenAI has an incentive to move as fast as possible to prove itself as its leader. Older players like Google and Microsoft have shown to be lagging behind, but have a responsibility to be seen as moving cautiously and methodically.

RL: Yeah, it’s going to be really interesting to see these dynamics unfold. Big companies are under more scrutiny, so they need to move more slowly and maintain checks and balances. In some cases, that leads to talented people becoming frustrated and wanting to leave. is. It greatly affects their agility.

TG: How are companies working on AI balancing moving fast and moving responsibly?

RL: We were at this transition point where the AI ​​ethics researchers writing the white paper are doing a great job. But maybe it’s time to move on to people with more hands-on experience with safety, integrity, and reliability. This will affect many areas. It can be something seemingly small like monitoring her identity for developers within the API ecosystem. [the systems that let outside companies access a tech companys products]This is one of the things that came out of the Cambridge Analytica issue on Facebook for example. We need to start putting these people in the right places. My guess is that most of these big tech companies aren’t quite ready when it comes to AI.

TG: Looking at the AI ​​conversations, it seems that this conversation was happening much earlier than we had on social media 10 years ago. Is it because we’ve learned some lessons, or is it because technology moves so fast?

RL: I think the accessibility of these systems as well as speed is part of both factors. The fact that so many people are playing with his MidJourney or ChatGPT makes people feel both the strengths and weaknesses of the technology.

I think we have learned some lessons from the past as well. And we’ve seen various companies create mechanisms to address these concerns. A whole generation of engineers, product managers, designers, and data scientists are grappling with these social issues in the context of social networks, including privacy, content moderation, and misinformation.

TG: Like many of these issues, not all of the AI ​​concerns are vague and hypothetical. What’s your big concern?

RL: Everyone is looking at big changes, but I think it will be interesting to see what happens at the micro scale. I think the problem will be much more subtle than before. Look at the other side of deepfakes. I’ve heard about water marketing content from ChatGPT and image generators, but what proves the photo you took is a real photo? Tagging is one solution, but doing so creates these new signals that can pose privacy concerns.

Another less obvious concern is that while free versions of these tools are available to everyone, paid and more powerful versions are less accessible. AI can be problematic from an equity standpoint, creating yet another way for the wealthy to gain an edge. That applies not only to individuals, but also to companies on the client side. This technology further separates the haves and have-nots.

TG: Given the nature of this technology, it’s hard to even imagine what regulators can do about it. For example, the US business-friendly government is not trying to ban this technology. Is it too late?

RL: Well, there are requirements that I think the government could put in place. For example, if you have x or more GPUs, or whatever the appropriate metric is, you may need to register the technology. But there will still be people running unlicensed technology in their basements, and foreign governments don’t care what we plan to do. To some extent, the toothpaste will come out of the tube, and it will be difficult to put it back in.

TG: I’ve been reporting on privacy for nearly a decade. In that space, it feels like last year was the first time regulators and lawmakers really started to get a grip on the digital economy. AI is an even bigger issue wrapping your head around. Do you have any hopes for the ability to adjust this space?

RL: It was a very difficult time. I think you end up with a patchwork of rules just copied and pasted from others that don’t work well with each other. But people are more sensitive to the facts of this situation. I don’t think the right answer is to make a blank statement that things need to be slowed down. Again, because unscrupulous actors like China move forward.

One of the interesting lessons to be learned from working on privacy and security is that in the early stages you realize how bad the gap is and fall to the side of shutting things down. But to be effective in these roles, you need to understand both downside risks and upside potential. I used to say that I need to be an optimistic and a pessimistic person. There is an opportunity to create rules, policies and implementations that can actually allow the good to blossom while doing less harm.

TG: That’s a pretty industry-friendly view, but there’s a point. Our government is not trying to shut down OpenAI. My only hope is a solution that works in my system.

RL: Right. If you take the shutdown everything approach, among other things, it won’t happen. You need hostile people, but you also need optimists in your portfolio. And see, the other truth is that it’s really hard, right? Because we are creating something that has never been done before. How can I make certain tools private? And as I’ve often said when speaking on behalf of Facebook, you’d be really surprised at how innovative the bad guys are. We also do incident reviews. They share knowledge and data. It would be an incredibly hostile space.

TG: If you don’t mind, I’d like to ask you about a completely different topic: TikTok. What I’m saying in my report is that many of the concerns are overstated, and discussions of TikTok and ByteDance bans seem like useless exercises given how leaky ad tech is. But you have an insider’s view of the tech business. Am I wrong?

RL: Your opinion matches my feelings about this. It is important to question the ownership and structure of these organizations. But I agree, the idea of ​​a ban doesn’t bring all the benefits some people presume. And we need to have a better story and a better reality of what management is about. But banning it doesn’t seem like the right solution.

TG: On the other hand, I hear TikTok talking endlessly about this Project Texas. They plan to store all data on US servers. Sure, it’s a great idea. But it seems silly to talk about the physical location of the server as if it would put everyone at ease. do you think that makes sense to you?

RL: These systems are complex and it’s fine to have server X and server Y handle everything. More reassuring would be additional monitoring, but again, these are also pretty hard to set up. In fact, the certainty we get may be a hallucination.

Want to know more about the future of AI, chatbots and machine learning? Check out our full coverage of artificial intelligence or browse our guides for the best free AI art generators and everything we know about OpenAIs ChatGPT please give me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/ai-chatgpt-google-facebook-rob-leathern-interview-1850300864 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related