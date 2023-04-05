Scientists have discovered that human memory can become unreliable in a matter of seconds.neuroscience





From quarrels over who booked disaster leave to differences in memories of glorious weddings, deep-seated events in the past can be misremembered. It states that it may contain errors.

Scientists studying humans’ ability to recall shapes say humans can make mistakes after just a few seconds, a phenomenon the team calls the short-term memory illusion.

Dr. Marte Otten, the first author of the study from the University of Amsterdam, said that even for the shortest periods of time, our memories may be completely unreliable. , after a second and a half, two seconds, three seconds, when the memory starts to fade a little, start filling in based on expectations.

Otten and colleagues point out in the journal Plos One that previous studies often reported that letters appeared in the correct orientation when presented with rotated or mirrored letters.

This was previously attributed to participants misreading the shape, but Otten and colleagues questioned it.

I figured they were likely memory effects. I mean, you see it right, but as soon as you commit it to memory, something starts going wrong, Otten said.

To investigate further, the researchers conducted four experiments.

Participants were first screened to ensure they could complete a basic visual memory task, and then presented with a 6- or 8-letter circle.

After just a few seconds, participants were shown a circle with a second letter that they were instructed to ignore as a distraction. We were asked to choose a shape and rate our confidence in this choice.

Results from 23 participants who frequently reported high confidence in their answers revealed that the most common mistake was choosing the mirror form of the target shape. However, this happened more often when the target shape was itself a mirrored letter. In fact, the participant said she saw the real letter in 37% of cases when she was shown a mirrored letter, compared to 11% of cases in the reverse scenario.

The team states that the bias suggests that mistakes were caused by the participants’ knowledge and expectations of the alphabet, not just the similarity of shapes.

The number of errors increased as the delay period or level of distraction increased in the experiment, but only when the target shapes were mirror-image characters.

According to the researchers, this was not how the participants perceived the shape, but given that the perception itself should not deteriorate over time, it is possible that the error could be attributed to short-term memory errors. is showing.

They added that the high degree of confidence that participants reported their responses ruled out the possibility that the results were simply guesswork by the participants.

Our findings were confirmed by the results of three similar experiments involving a total of 348 participants.

The team now wants to investigate whether similar effects hold in real-world situations, and for other types of memory.

Indeed, Otten noted that the details of the speech were rapidly replaced by the general meaning of the sentence.

When it comes to social expectations, the bigger impact might be intonation. [for example] Oh, she said in a really angry and upset voice. The intonation may not have been, she said, but it was just quickly colored into your memory based on your assumptions about what women are like.

