Snapchat adds new safeguards to AI chatbots





Snapchat is launching new tools like age filters and parental insights to improve its AI chatbot.

Days after Snapchat launched a GPT-powered chatbot for Snapchat+ subscribers, a Washington Post report highlighted that the bot was responding in a safe and inappropriate manner.

Snap says it has learned that people are “trying to trick chatbots into providing responses that don’t comply with our guidelines,” and the new tool aims to keep the AI’s responses in check. .

A new age filter tells the chatbot the date of birth of the user so that it can respond according to their age.

In the coming weeks, Snap will also provide parents and guardians with even more insight into how their children are interacting with the Family Center chatbot, which launched last August. This new feature tells parents how their children are communicating with chatbots and how often those interactions are. Both parents and minors must opt-in to use Family Center to use these parental control features.

In a blog post, Snap explained that the My AI chatbot isn’t a “real friend” and relies on conversation history to improve responses.

The company said the bot returned only 0.01% of responses with “non-conforming” language. Snap does not consider violence, sexually explicit language, illegal drug use, child sexual abuse, bullying, hate speech, derogatory or biased remarks, racism, misogyny, or underrepresented groups to be “incompatible”. We count all responses that contain references to underestimating as “.

In most cases, the company says, the inappropriate responses are the result of the bot parroting back what the user said. The company also said it will temporarily block access to her AI bot for users who abuse the service.

“We will continue to use these learnings to improve My AI. This data will also help us deploy new systems to limit misuse of My AI. Add OpenAI’s moderation technology to our existing toolset.” This will allow us to assess the severity of potentially harmful content and temporarily restrict access to My AI if Snapchatters abuse our service,” Snap said.

Snap remains pretty bullish on generative AI tools. Apart from chatbots, the company a few weeks ago introduced an AI-powered background he generator that works via prompts for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Given the proliferation of AI-powered tools, many are concerned about their safety and privacy. Last week, an ethics group called the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy sent a letter to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission requesting a moratorium on deploying OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, calling the technology “biased. , is deceptive and privacy and public safety.”

Last month, Senator Michael Bennett (D-Colorado) also wrote to OpenAI, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Snap, expressing concern about generative AI tools used by teens.

Clearly, these AI models are susceptible to harmful inputs and can be manipulated to output inappropriate responses. Technology companies may want to deploy these tools quickly, but they need to ensure adequate guardrails to prevent misuse.

