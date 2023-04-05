Give users more transparency and control over their account data





Posted by Bethel Otuteeye, Senior Director, Product Management, Android App Safety

Google Play recently launched a number of initiatives to help developers build consumer trust by presenting their apps’ privacy and security practices in a simple and understandable way. Today, we are building on this work and building a new data deletion policy aimed at giving users more control over their in-app data.

For apps that allow the creation of app accounts, developers should soon provide options to initiate account and data deletion within the app and online. This web requirement to link to a data safety form is especially important so that users can request deletion of their account and data without reinstalling the app.

The data safety section of Play allows developers to highlight data deletion options, but users want an easier and more consistent way to request data deletion options. We hope that by creating a more intuitive experience with this policy, we can better educate our shared users about the data controls available to them and build broader trust in our apps and on Google Play. .

As stated in our new policy, when you make a request to delete an account, you must also delete the data associated with that account. This feature also gives developers more choice. Users who do not wish to permanently delete their account may choose to delete other data (activity history, images, videos, etc.) only where applicable. Developers who have legitimate reasons to retain certain data, such as security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, must clearly disclose how they retain that data.

Note: Images are examples and are subject to change

We are excited that this will give people more control over their data, but we understand that it will take time for developers, especially those without an existing delete feature or web presence, to be ready. . That is why we are sharing information and resources today. .

As a first step, we are asking developers to submit their responses to new data deletion questions in the app’s data safety form by December 7th. Early next year, Google Play users will be able to see the changes reflected in their app’s store listing. Data deletion badge and new data deletion area in the data safety section.

Developers needing more time can apply for an extension through the Play Console until May 31, 2024 to comply with the new policy.

For more information on data deletion and other policy changes announced today, please see below.

As always, thank you for your continued partnership in making Google Play a safe and trusted platform for everyone.

