Tech Leaders Form Partnership to Help Fuel Robot Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest – GeekWire





The Northwest Robotics Alliance aims to drive the creation of automation startups in the Pacific Northwest. (Photo courtesy of Northwest Robotics Alliance)

Driven by advances in artificial intelligence and rising demand for labor, three tech leaders have joined forces to accelerate the creation of a robotics startup in the Pacific Northwest.

The Northwest Robotics Alliance was co-founded by former Microsoft Azure General Manager Aseem Datar, who joined Madrona Venture Group as a partner in 2021. He is Firdaus Pohowalla, managing director of Cascadia Capital, which invests in automation and AI. and Jeff Dance, CEO and founder of technology innovator Fresh Consulting.

Aseem Datar, partner at Madrona and co-founder of the Northwest Robotics Alliance. (Madrona Venture group photo)

The launch of the Northwest Robotics Alliance comes at a time of growing automation markets and continuing labor shortages. There is also demand for remote and touchless work methods at scale.

Datar told GeekWire that there is a real need for automated systems in the market.

Recent advances in computing, learning models and AI are boosting the field, he said.

We are all experiencing big technology moments, and generative AI is a big enabler, says Datar. We believe this will only greatly accelerate the pace of robotics deployment.

But robotics companies still face challenges due to cash constraints, easy access to hardware and convincing customers to invest in automated systems, he said.

The Northwest Robotics Alliance seeks to establish connections between the region’s technical talent, research institutes and corporate customers. This strategy includes providing access to local HIS resources such as large cloud HIS providers and labs, guidance from industry experts and funding sources.

Long dominated by enterprise software, Seattle’s tech ecosystem is home to many hardware startups, including Aivot, Artly, Picnic, and Brinc.

Madrona Venture Group, one of the region’s most prominent venture firms, has embraced hardware in its investment papers. The company writes that robotics is now poised to accelerate innovation and adoption, especially in the fields of industry, manufacturing, logistics and agriculture.

Madrona has invested in Seattle startups such as TerraClear, which uses AI and robotics to help farmers remove rocks from their fields, and radar platform company Echodyne.

Conduit Venture Labs is a new Seattle-based hardware-focused startup studio that invests in and incubates companies in this space.

The Northwest Robotics Alliance will host its first event on April 18th called The Future of Robotics in the Northwest. The event will feature a keynote address by Siddhartha Srinivasa, a professor at the University of Washington and Cruz his engineer, and a panel of industry experts including Datar for his discussion.

