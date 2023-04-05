Celebrating 100 Years of Media Technology Industry Innovation Showcase





This year’s NAB Show marks a major milestone, the event’s 100th anniversary.

Beginning in New York in 1923 and now in Las Vegas, the NAB Show is the premier event for media, entertainment and technology.

TVBEurope spoke with NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt about his plans for this year’s big celebration, the tech he’s excited to see on the show floor, and where the NAB Show will be celebrating its 200th anniversary.

Copyright NAB. Image Care by Al Powers Photography This year marks the 100th anniversary of the NAB Show. How will the show celebrate that milestone?

The NAB Show’s 100th anniversary is an exciting time, providing in-person and virtual opportunities for attendees, exhibitors and partners to come together, share memories and celebrate this incredible community and a century of innovation. We were planning to host parties and events on-site during the show, but we are already beginning to recognize great moments from the past 100 years at https://www.nab.org/100/.

What does it mean for the NAB Show to reach this number?

The history of NAB Shows tells the story of the evolution of the media and entertainment industry, from the dawn of radio broadcasting through the introduction of motion pictures to the dawn of film, television, cable, satellite and streaming. With each NAB show, the industry advances and evolves as inventors, visionaries and entrepreneurs showcase cutting-edge technologies and products, spurring better storytelling. .

Throughout its history, the NAB Show has been a starting point for innovation, and each show is another step into our future. 100 years of transformation is amazing, but it is equally special to know that we will come together again to witness the revolutionary technologies and solutions that will help shape the next century.

What do you think have been the highlights of the NAB show over the last 100 years?

In fact, nab.org/100/timeline has an interactive timeline documenting many of the great moments in NAB show history. One of his standout highlights for me was the attendance of President John F. Kennedy at his NAB convention in 1961. President Kennedy joined Alan Shepard, who had just completed America’s first space flight, and called on American broadcasters to become partners in America’s space program.

Countless technologies have debuted on shows over the years. His NAB Show in 1995 provided the first public demonstration of streaming video technology, and the 2006 convention marked the debut of NHK’s Ultra HDTV system and Red One camera for the first time outside of Japan. These are just a few of the impressive list of innovations the show has introduced over the years.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will deliver his inaugural address at the 2022 NAB Show Welcome.

Another highlight that stands out is the attendance record set in 2000 when 115,000 people visited the show. For me, his return to the NAB Show in-person event in 2022 will always be memorable. Not only has it been his first year leading this great organization, but returning to his NAB Show after three years has been an inspiration to our community.

What’s next for the show? Do you think he will last another 100 years?

The NAB Show, which we hope will continue to be strong for the next 100 years, has continued to evolve since its first competition.

That evolution is evident at this year’s show. Striving to make it even more memorable and personal for all attendees, our exhibit floors and educational programs reflect the content lifecycle so that all attendees can find what is most relevant to them. We make it easy to find. Our task going forward is to further refine that experience so that it remains relevant and useful for individual attendees and exhibitors showcasing their technologies and solutions.

As the most important event for the media and entertainment industry, the NAB Show is a model inside and outside the industry, recognizing the importance of becoming more sustainable. Launched a new awards program to recognize individuals, companies and products that promote the conservation and reuse of natural resources. Proceeds from this program will go to Creative Visions, a non-profit organization that empowers creative activists who use art and media to raise awareness of important issues. This is another key focus area for us as we do our part for greater good in the years to come.

What should visitors be aware of regarding this year’s event?

Visitors to this year’s show will focus on the content lifecycle from three perspectives: inspiration, innovation, and implementation, and will enjoy free learning sessions, technology briefings and demonstrations, networking opportunities, and opportunities to interact with industry startups. You should pay attention to the Experience Zone, which offers resources such as the showcase of The Central Hall will feature CineCentral, which will spotlight cinematic technologies and techniques, with an emphasis on how they are used in traditional live broadcast projects. The area hosts workshops by the Camera Operators Association, the American Society of Motion Picture Editors, the American Society of Cinematographers and his 16MM Film Loading Workshop by KODAK.

On the floor, the streaming experience will be integrated into the Connect experience zone in the West Hall. This unique display offers a view from your living room and a great way to see the user experience and its evolution across all major streaming platforms and his OTT platform. Attendees will be able to see demos of platforms and devices from smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles to test OTT services side-by-side.

Those looking for educational content will find three training programs in extension of the highly popular Post|Production World Conference: Director of Photography Creative Conference, Remote Production Conference and Visual Storytelling Conference. Designed for broadcasters as well as streamers and other content distributors, the Programming Everywhere Conference will focus on the content commissioning, syndication and acquisition aspects of the industry.

Finally, it’s important to mention again the new Sustainability Awards announced in partnership with AWS. With sustainability rising as a corporate priority across industries, we felt it was appropriate to spotlight the companies that are leading the way in the media and entertainment aspect.

The media technology industry is constantly innovating, so what new technologies are exhibitors eyeing this year?

Metaverse, Web3, Artificial Intelligence, and Data-Driven Personalization have a lot to talk about, and attendees will be able to see a variety of exhibitors showcasing their solutions in these areas. New immersive content experiences are imminent, from pure augmented/virtual or mixed reality variations to the full-scale promise of new digital worlds where the user is the central figure. and remote production tools continue to drive new dynamics, as does the advancement of VFX technology with exciting tools like game engine technology and volume screens.

As generative artificial intelligence techniques improve over the next few years, they have great potential to create efficiencies across media workflows, and this will be part of the debate within educational programs. Data is also playing an increasing role not only in enabling broadcasters and other media players to target and contextualize their ads, but also in powering more efficient production and post-production workflows. I understand.

The ATSC 3.0 Pavilion at NAB Show is a must-see for all TV broadcasters given the steady progress NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) is making. More broadcasters, more receivers, more viewers, more opportunities to drive better picture, sound and interactivity. engagement. Exhibitors focus on 5G production technology, especially live events. This is due to its proximity to innovative technology that allows broadcasters to source, produce and publish content in combination with their cloud workflows. The latest advances in streaming media technology will continue to be a key focus.

What does the industry hope to get from NAB Show 2023?

The NAB Show is an industry showcase, a springboard for innovation, a celebration of the creative spirit, and a homecoming for many. At his NAB Show in 2023, attendees will see a wealth of educational programs and activities. Not to mention his exhibition floor with over 1,000 exhibitors with amazing technology. The potential for discovery, connection and inspiration is unmatched, and we’ve done our best to help everyone make the most of it.

In addition to new skills and knowledge, business contacts and connections, creative ideas and solutions, I hope people will sense the progress this industry has made over the last 100 years. After all, the 100th anniversary of the NAB Show is the perfect time to celebrate and honor the generation of great, passionate storytellers, technologists and businessmen who built our amazing industry.

This year, more than ever, we’re coming back from the show with an even stronger sense of possibility and excitement, with a sense of wonder at just how much we’ve accomplished in our history so far. I hope Owned.

The NAB Show 2023 will take place April 15-19 in Las Vegas.

