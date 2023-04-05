IBC Announces Selected Accelerator Media Innovation Projects for 2023





LONDON — IBC2023 announced the selection of the latest series of eight new projects for the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Program. The program addresses “bite-sized” yet complex industry challenges, developing and researching innovative solutions to address common pain points.

A proof-of-concept (POC) demonstration of the program will be broadcast live on the innovation stage at IBC2023, September 15-18 at RAI Amsterdam.

“This year’s Accelerator Program introduces exciting new initiatives while also highlighting projects that build on the tremendous innovation that has taken place over the past few years,” said Mark Smith, IBC Innovation Leader. “This year brings together pioneers in a dynamic industry, in areas such as Connect Anywhere for remote production using cloud and edge workflows, artificial human avatars, immersive sports, and metadata-driven content targeting. It’s great to be able to explore the potential for ground-breaking innovation., live 5G-enabled motion capture performance art and animation.Each year the program brings new challenges and a multitude of home media and entertainment players. , technology leaders, and even young start-ups working together to drive a variety of media R&D solutions.”

The IBC Kickstart Day on February 7 brought together future project “champions” and “participants” to present and hear pitches about the key challenges they will tackle this year. Based on these presentations, eight projects were selected.

The purpose of the Authenticated Data Standard is to define a standardized data delivery package to enable content owners to preserve the original quality, message and intent of their programs as they are distributed and function in the entertainment world. That’s it. This project will enable content data and images to be validated, authenticated, and published to third-party sources. It also builds event-driven integrations that allow metadata to be passed between systems. Synthetic Humans for the Metaverse employs a variety of cutting-edge technologies and archived materials aimed at producing photorealistic avatars that can be integrated into virtual productions with real guests. To animate avatars in real time, the project team employs body movements, cloned voices, or original voices, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality. This project also aligns with the second purpose. It is laying the groundwork for broadcasters to create “virtual translators” using avatars and sign language for accessibility services and other functions. Innovations in live motion capture and high-speed content delivery. The project explores augmented reality (XR) sports, including mixed martial arts (MMA) and augmented reality (AR) technosports, in immersive environments with high-end photorealistic graphics, virtual advertising, spatial audio, and social interactive audio. intended to be broadcast on Deliver real-time experiences to viewers of 3D worlds and metaverses with the lowest possible latency via virtual reality (VR) headsets, computers, mobile devices and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Connect & Produce Anywhere aims to build a distributed edge. & use cloud computing systems to remotely produce live sporting events. By bringing 5G to connectivity and leveraging software, the project aims to make the most efficient use of resources in bandwidth-constrained locations. The aim is to decouple software from hardware, deploy distributed computing architectures between ground and cloud, and explore the benefits, challenges, and sustainability potential of such an approach. Fast track content with metadata. Demonstrates a new component-based approach to quickly and cost-effectively create multiple versions of content from a single master, enabling groups to monetize across demographics, geographies, or premium free ad-supported streaming TV 5G Motion Capture for Live Performance & Animation uses 5G to build an ultra-low-latency network, allowing you to attend a live performance or visit a different venue. Help create new immersive viewer experiences for those who attend or attend remotely. The video “illusion” is piped “from anywhere” to “from anywhere” through a suitable backhaul using the terrestrial or celestial public internet. The project also aims to leverage 5G technology to provide fun, interactive animated characters to children on wards regardless of their location. Gallery Agnostic Live Media Production aims to bring all media production to the modern age in a hybrid, device-agnostic, gallery-agnostic way. We are working to prove that we can control both existing on-premises and cloud devices. Show creation needs to be gallery and device agnostic so that the industry can adapt to different situations such as current budgets, technical possibilities, venues and locations. Investing in content and rights can be achieved by personalizing audience engagement from live, interactive sports streams large and small. In addition to exploring and creating next-generation sports viewing experiences with real-time interactivity, among other POC purposes, it has acquired high-value premium rights for entertainment events, sports and other live events. .

Details of the 2023 project champions and participants will be announced soon.

Champion organizations participating in 2022 include BBC, BT Media & Broadcast, BT Sport, CNN, DAZN, ESL/Weavr, Hado, ITV, Olympic Broadcast Services, Paramount, Pokémon, Production Park, Reuters, Scotland 5G Centre, TV2 , Vodafone, Warner Bros. Discovery, and IBC.

The final results and demonstrations of all accelerator projects this year will be showcased daily on the innovation stage of IBC2023. Each “Show & Tell” will provide a complete overview of the project’s challenges, demonstrate its findings, and answer visitors’ questions.

Learn more about IBC’s accelerator program here (opens in a new tab). This includes overview decks and sponsorship packs, as well as all background from last year’s project including video showcase demonstrations and discussions at IBC2022.

